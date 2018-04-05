Auto Orders

Expert Advisor for automatic trading of Forex currencies for MT5

The expert advisor places two delayed orders at equal distance from the market price, a buy order and a sell order.

As soon as an order is triggered, the remaining order is deleted and two new orders are placed, thus creating continuity with a successively open position, as well as a constant presence in the markets.

Ideal for implementing a binary options-type strategy, combined or not with martingale.

Martingale (optional)

Martingale is a trading strategy that consists of doubling the size of your position on each loss. The expert advisor allows you to activate martingale at 2, 3, 4, or 5 levels.

To disable martingale, simply set the value 1 for the martingalefactor parameter.





Supervalue

Supervalue represents the offset of the delayed orders as well as the takeprofit and stoploss values.

The tp and stoploss values can be modified thanks to the corresponding factors and thus refine the strategy.

1.0 means the same value as the supervalue, 0.5 means 50% of the supervalue 1.3 = 130%, etc.

Example supervalue 200: multplier tp 0,7 = 140; multiply sl 0,9 = 180.





Limit or stop

The limitorstop option allows you to choose whether the EA places limit orders or stop orders.





Test mode

Test mode should only be enabled for the strategy tester.

(It creates a timer to delay the start of the expert advisor by 5 minutes and thus initialize itself when the market is open.)



