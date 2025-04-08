EMA Crossover Pro MT5

this EA uses two exponential moving average crossover, a slow ema, and a fast ema on which it takes buy/sell decision.



A default ema configuration is 12 and 35 where 12 is the value of slow ema, and 35 is the value of fast ema.



Expert advisor parameters:



stop loss (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40)



take profit (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40)



trailing_stop (set it as 0 for disabling trailing stop)



slow ema (21 by default)



fast ema (55 by default)

reverse_swing (by default set as 0, set it as 1 for specific volatile market condition. activating this will enable a buy decision when fast ema crosses under slow ema; respectively sell decision when fast ema crosses over the slower ema)

enable_stops (true by default). set it to false only if you don't want the EA to set stop loss and take profit targets for you





Important to know:

This EA is envisioned for clients that want fully automated trading. the EA is designed to start it and let it trade.

The EA will open one trade at a time. if you already have a trade manually opened, the EA will open a new trade only after the manually opened trade is closed.

If you want to use the EA, and also manually trade, let me know via chat message if such feature would help you.



