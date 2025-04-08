EMA Crossover Pro MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EMA Crossover Pro MT5
this EA uses two exponential moving average crossover, a slow ema, and a fast ema on which it takes buy/sell decision.
A default ema configuration is 12 and 35 where 12 is the value of slow ema, and 35 is the value of fast ema.
Expert advisor parameters:
stop loss (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40)
take profit (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40)
trailing_stop (set it as 0 for disabling trailing stop)
slow ema (21 by default)
fast ema (55 by default)
reverse_swing (by default set as 0, set it as 1 for specific volatile market condition. activating this will enable a buy decision when fast ema crosses under slow ema; respectively sell decision when fast ema crosses over the slower ema)
enable_stops (true by default). set it to false only if you don't want the EA to set stop loss and take profit targets for you
Important to know:
- This EA is envisioned for clients that want fully automated trading. the EA is designed to start it and let it trade.
- The EA will open one trade at a time. if you already have a trade manually opened, the EA will open a new trade only after the manually opened trade is closed.
- If you want to use the EA, and also manually trade, let me know via chat message if such feature would help you.