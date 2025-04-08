EMA Crossover Pro MT5

EMA Crossover Pro MT5

this EA uses two exponential moving average crossover, a slow ema, and a fast ema on which it takes buy/sell decision.

A default ema configuration is 12 and 35 where 12 is the value of slow ema, and 35 is the value of fast ema.

Expert advisor parameters:

stop loss (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40)

take profit (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40)

trailing_stop (set it as 0 for disabling trailing stop)

slow ema (21 by default)

fast ema (55 by default)

reverse_swing (by default set as 0, set it as 1 for specific volatile market condition. activating this will enable a buy decision when fast ema crosses under slow ema; respectively sell decision when fast ema crosses over the slower ema)

enable_stops (true by default). set it to false only if you don't want the EA to set stop loss and take profit targets for you


Important to know:

  • This EA is envisioned for clients that want fully automated trading. the EA is designed to start it and let it trade.
  • The EA will open one trade at a time. if you already have a trade manually opened, the EA will open a new trade only after the manually opened trade is closed.
  • If you want to use the EA, and also manually trade, let me know via chat message if such feature would help you.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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