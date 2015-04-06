Aurum Xauusd Expert

  • Experts
  • Ali Albandar
    Ali Albandar

    Ali Albandar

    • MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Developer at  Algorithmic Trading Developer
    • Lebanon
    • 179
    I am an algorithmic trading developer and trader with 10 years of experience in financial markets, with a strong focus on MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors, XAUUSD trading systems, systematic backtesting, and risk management.
  • Version: 1.30
  • Activations: 5

Aurum Xauusd Expert


Aurum Xauusd Expert is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD / Gold trading on the H1 timeframe.


The EA is designed as a Buy-Only gold strategy by default. This is intentional, because the system focuses on historical gold upside momentum and avoids forcing sell trades that did not fit the tested strategy logic.


The system is designed around a simple idea: quality over quantity.


Instead of opening many random trades, Aurum focuses on structured trend-following buy entries, controlled risk, fixed Stop Loss, and a high reward-to-risk approach. The default setup is based on a 3.5 RR target, meaning the strategy does not need a high win rate to perform well over time.


This EA is built for traders who prefer clean automation, clear risk settings, and a professional trading structure without dangerous recovery methods.


Backtest Highlights

Backtest period: 2019.01.01 to 2026.05.01
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Initial deposit: 100,000 USD
Risk model used in this backtest: Fixed dollar risk
Risk per trade in this backtest: 700 USD
Take Profit mode: Fixed RR
Reward-to-risk: 3.5 RR
Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks

Metric Result
Total Net Profit 97,854.23 USD
Profit Factor 1.71
Recovery Factor 10.74
Total Trades 289
Win Rate  33.56%
Max Balance Drawdown 7,855.82 USD / 6.21%
Max Equity Drawdown 9,108.65 USD / 7.14%
Largest Profit Trade 2,711.44 USD
Largest Loss Trade -1,151.40 USD
Average Profit Trade 2,423.76 USD
Average Loss Trade -714.85 USD

The strategy is not designed to win every trade. It is designed around controlled losses and larger winning trades. This is why the system can remain profitable even with a moderate win rate.

Strategy Concept

Aurum Xauusd Expert uses a rule-based trend-following structure for Gold.

The EA looks for trend conditions and pullback-style opportunities, then enters only when the market matches the strategy logic. Each trade uses a real Stop Loss and a calculated Take Profit based on the selected reward-to-risk setting.

The goal is to avoid emotional trading, random entries, oversized lots, and dangerous recovery systems.


Main Features

• Built for MetaTrader 5
• Designed for XAUUSD / Gold
• Optimized for H1 timeframe
• Trend-following trading logic
• Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
• Default 3.5 RR target
• Fixed dollar risk option
• Percent risk option
• Fixed lot option
• Maximum lot cap option
• Spread protection
• Daily loss limit option
• Margin guard option
• Clean and simple input settings
• No Grid
• No Martingale
• No averaging recovery system
• No dangerous lot multiplication

Risk Management

Risk management is one of the most important parts of this EA.

Aurum Xauusd Expert includes multiple position sizing options:

• Fixed dollar risk
• Percent of balance risk
• Percent of equity risk
• Fixed lot size

This allows the user to choose the risk style that fits their account size and trading plan.

The EA also includes safety options such as maximum spread filter, daily loss limit, and margin usage protection.

No Grid and No Martingale

Aurum Xauusd Expert does not use Grid or Martingale systems.

It does not keep adding losing positions blindly.
It does not multiply lot size after losses.
It does not rely on dangerous recovery logic.

Every trade is opened with a clear Stop Loss and a clear trading structure.

Recommended Use

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Recommended starting mode: Fixed Dollar Risk or conservative Percent Risk
Recommended testing: Backtest first, then demo test before live use

For best results, users should test the EA with their own broker conditions, including spread, commission, execution speed, leverage, and XAUUSD contract specifications.

Why I Sell This EA

A common question is: if an Expert Advisor has a real trading edge, why sell it?

The answer is simple: trading and software development are two different business models.

A trading system can be used privately, but it can also become a professional software product for traders who want automation, structure, and tested trading logic. Selling Expert Advisors allows me to build a long-term trading software brand, generate additional income, and continue improving my tools through development, testing, and user feedback.

This EA was created to offer traders a clean and structured approach to XAUUSD automation, without relying on risky systems such as Grid or Martingale.

Important Note

Aurum Xauusd Expert is based on structured strategy logic and historical testing, but trading always involves risk. Broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, market volatility, and execution quality can affect real results.

Please backtest the EA on your own broker, start with conservative risk, and use demo testing before live trading.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, but proper risk control, clear strategy rules, and disciplined execution can make a major difference compared to random or high-risk trading systems.


Before You Buy

I recommend testing the demo version first and running your own backtest with your broker’s data, spread, commission, leverage, and account conditions.

Every broker can have different execution, pricing, and trading conditions, so results may vary from one environment to another. The best way to understand the EA is to test it properly in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.

For live trading, I suggest starting with conservative risk settings first, then adjusting the risk only after you fully understand how the EA behaves.


Need Help?

If you need help with installation, settings, backtesting, or understanding how the EA works, feel free to contact me through MQL5 messages.

I will do my best to assist you.




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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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