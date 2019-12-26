Adaptive Smart Trend Indicator MT5

The program contains two indicators in one: 1 - draws the Trend and Flat sectors, 2 - the histogram indicator shows the best signals for opening an order.

The indicator autonomously calculates the most optimal sectors of the Trend and also shows the Flat sectors at which it is not recommended to trade (but depends on the preference of user trading). The Trend sectors are used as the main indicator and the histogram indicator of the breakdown point of the levels (1 - 5) is used to confirm the signal (Buy, Sell or pending orders).

Smart indicatordetermines the sectors of the Trend and the Flat and also in the form of a histogram shows the breakdown points of the levels (1 - 5).The indicator performs many mathematical calculations to display more optimal Trend movements on the chart.