Support indicator and resistance with arrows

Perfect indicator to use No Forex or Binary Options You can use it manually or use it automated on the mt2trading platform or similar 90% winrate indicator Common questions Which brokers does this work with? IQOption.com Binary.com Alpari.com Specter.ai Instaforex.com clmforex.com GCOption.com Is it necessary to leave my pc on all day using automated mode? > although our platform must constantly run on your laptop / PC, if you want it to work while you are away, it is not necessary to leave your laptop / PC on or all day. or use vps to let it run on the virtual machine < Can I use the martingale strategy? > Yes! You can enable Martingale and select from 6 different types of types < Which pairs is the Indicator good? > Manual: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPUSD, EURCAD, USDCAD. > AUTOMATED: EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY '' Terms and conditions '' 1. The Owner has no obligation to supervise or review the actions or recommendations of the Brokers. Brokers' services to User do not in any way represent an endorsement by the Owner or that the Owner has reviewed or approved the operation of the Brokers, their services or any recommendations or advice or actions. In no way should the Software required be considered an endorsement by any of the Brokers and/or their services. 2. The User shall be solely responsible for analyzing and verifying that binary options or foreign exchange activities are legal in any jurisdiction involved and that the Broker has all necessary authorizations to legally conduct its business and agrees to hold the Owner exempt from any and all liability, loss, damage, lawsuits, proceedings, appeals, evaluations, fines, actions, causes of action, decrees, judgments, agreements, court orders, investigations, civil penalties and/or demands of any kind that may result (including attorney's fees and associated expenses) are compensatory, exemplary, punitive, special, emergent and/or incidents caused directly or indirectly by the operations carried out by the User.



