Trading box Dashboard

5

Display Order box list from Trading box Order Management tool.

Find contacts and manual links on my profile.

This dashboard gives you an edge in forex trading because in few seconds you can decide which pair and timeframe is worth to watch more closely. This is how you will not be distracted by all other forex pairs that you trade, and you will not miss great opportunities to trade the best price.


Trading Dashboard (order box overview panel and Trading box Order management extension) Trade dashboard


Trading box Order dashboard EA will collect all order boxes from Trading box Order management in one view. Most of the time traders watch only this dashboard and they decide which forex pair they need to watch more closely for opening new trades. 

If order box is activated, then in list of all order boxes they will have status ON. If order box is disabled, then status will be OFF. When below or above lines will be hit by price, then name of this line will be written under column Action/Signals. This is how you can see all actions from charts. When you write task on your chart, it is visible in column Tasks.


Sorted orders by pips or by Symbol name - Dashboard give you option to sort SELL or BUY order boxes by pip distance. If you are trading on multiple charts, then this functionality will save your time and you will no longer need to switch between charts all the time.

Pay attention to the closest order - Dedicate your time only to order box with the closest price. You will have great overview of all your trading charts in one place.

Order box Tasks and Actions - Trader can define Tasks and Actions on chart with Order management. This data is then transferred to Dashboard where you have great overview of all your notes for particular chart.

Show button - open Symbol chart where order box is placed. 


How to read Dashboard data

Show button = will open symbol chart

TF = Time Frame

Symbol = chart symbol

sellbox / buybox = green color means that order box is activated, red color means that order box is deactivated

Pips = pip distance from current price to order box

Profit in deposit currency

BE - (Stoploss to breakeven) with input variable "Stoploss to breakeven pip - BE button"

Tasks = text is transferred from Tasks label

Actions/Signals = text is transferred from broken Above and Below alert lines


BUTTON: "Close all open" button that will close all opened orders (one click close order)

BUTTON: "Delete all pending" button that will delete all pending orders (one click delete pending)


input "Close all orders at Date Time" with ON/OFF button to control this function (time order close)

input "Delete all pending at Date Time" with ON/OFF button to control this function (time pending delete)

input "Button font size"

input "Button size scale"

input "Stoploss to breakeven pip - BE button"


Reviews 9
uncle_onion
69
uncle_onion 2021.11.20 15:09 
 

Definitely a must to add to the Trading Box Order Management EA. If you trade a good number of pairs, this tool will help a lot to organize them alphabetically, you will see the PnL of each symbol in each chart. Like if you opened 4 positions in EURUSD, you will see the total grouped PnL in that chart. I love the function to move from chart to chart, in a more faster and organized way, and back to the dasboard, to see the overall situation of all my positions. Great add-on from Igor.

earlyretirement
309
earlyretirement 2021.10.08 18:07 
 

Trading Box Dashboard Product Quality- 5 Stars This is a (free) extension to the Order Management Tool and is the for-runner of Technical Analysis Tool that makes it much easier to monitor your Trading Box Technical Analysis on multiple currency pairs. Providing this free, additional utility, shows that the seller is constantly improving his products to make trading easier for his customers.

will80
702
will80 2021.05.24 12:54 
 

I trade over 20 pairs watching the market and this dashboard is now my main screen. In conjunction with the orderbox management tool Igor has developed a time saving and highly efficient way to analyse the market quickly each day. 5 Stars! Thank you Igor!

More from author
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trading box Rectangle extender MT5
Igor Zizek
5 (4)
Indicators
Place price Alerts on extended Rectangles and Trendlines - Risk reward indicator MT5 Extend Rectangles & Trendlines to the right edge Mark your supply demand zones with extended rectangle and draw support resistance lines with extended trendline. Find detailed manuals   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . MT4 Rectangle extender indicator will simplify and make it easier for you to analyze markets and stay notified about important events. When you extend rectangle or trendline the action butt
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Trading box Rectangle extender
Igor Zizek
5 (11)
Indicators
Place price Alerts on extended Rectangles and Trendlines - Risk reward indicator MT4 Extend Rectangles & Trendlines to the right edge Mark your supply demand zones with extended rectangle and draw support resistance lines with extended trendline. Find detailed manuals   here . Find contacts on my   profile . MT4 Rectangle extender indicator will simplify and make it easier for you to analyze markets and stay notified about important events. When you extend rectangle or trendline the action butto
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Rectangle position changer MT5
Igor Zizek
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Rectangle position changer   tool is used for precise/accurate rectangle positioning by time or price only.   You can move each side of rectangle separately with lines created around selected rectangle. This tool will replace classical grid because it is like dynamical chart grid for rectangle grid. This tool allows you to adjust your rectangles, from all 4 sides, with ease and makes your technical analysis that much faster. This tool is handy when corner points for changing rectangle position a
FREE
Trading box Dashboard MT5
Igor Zizek
5 (3)
Utilities
Display Order box list from  Trading box  Order Management tool. Find contacts and manual links on my   profile . This dashboard gives you an edge in forex trading because in few seconds you can decide which pair and timeframe is worth to watch more closely. This is how you will not be distracted by all other forex pairs that you trade, and you will not miss great opportunities to trade the best price. Trading Dashboard  (order box overview panel and Trading box Order management extension) Tra
FREE
Technical analysis Dashboard MT5
Igor Zizek
4.38 (8)
Utilities
Display rectangles and trendlines list  from Trading box  Technical analysis tool. Objects are ordered in the list by   pip distance   that is difference between object price and Bid price. With this tool you will know which chart to look for next trading opportunity. No more switching between charts and searching for trades where price is close to rectangle zone or trendline support resistance level. Sorted Rectangles and Trendlines by pip distance -  If you are trading on multiple charts, the
FREE
Trading box Removal tool MT5
Igor Zizek
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool will remove buttons and text labels from the chart, after you remove Trading box Order management or Trading box Technical analysis . You just need to drag this tool to your chart and after cleanup of objects is finished, the tool will remove itself from the chart. Please check images below that present Before and After using the Removal tool. There is also a short YouTube video at the bottom to show how easy it is to clean your chart after using Trading box tools. - input variabl
FREE
Rectangle position changer
Igor Zizek
5 (4)
Utilities
Rectangle position changer  tool ( rectangle indicator) is used for precise/accurate rectangle positioning by time or price only. You can move each side of rectangle separately with lines created around selected rectangle. This tool will replace classical grid because it is like dynamical chart grid for rectangle grid. This tool allows you to adjust your rectangles, from all 4 sides, with ease and makes your technical analysis that much faster. This tool is handy when corner points for changin
FREE
Technical analysis Dashboard
Igor Zizek
4.1 (10)
Utilities
Display rectangles and trendlines list from  Trading box  Technical analysis tool. Objects are ordered in the list by pip distance that is difference between object price and Bid price. With this tool you will know which chart to look for next trading opportunity. No more switching between charts and searching for trades where price is close to rectangle zone or trendline support resistance level. Sorted Rectangles and Trendlines by pip distance -  If you are trading on multiple charts, then th
FREE
Trading box Removal tool
Igor Zizek
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will remove buttons and text labels from the chart, after you remove Trading box Order management or Trading box Technical analysis. You just need to drag this tool to your chart and after cleanup of objects is finished, the tool will remove itself from the chart. Please check images below that present Before and After using the Removal tool. There is also a short YouTube video at the bottom to show how easy it is to clean your chart after using Trading box tools. - input variable "R
FREE
