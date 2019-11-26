Trading box Dashboard

This dashboard gives you an edge in forex trading because in few seconds you can decide which pair and timeframe is worth to watch more closely. This is how you will not be distracted by all other forex pairs that you trade, and you will not miss great opportunities to trade the best price.

Trading box Order dashboard EA will collect all order boxes from Trading box Order management in one view. Most of the time traders watch only this dashboard and they decide which forex pair they need to watch more closely for opening new trades.

If order box is activated, then in list of all order boxes they will have status ON. If order box is disabled, then status will be OFF. When below or above lines will be hit by price, then name of this line will be written under column Action/Signals. This is how you can see all actions from charts. When you write task on your chart, it is visible in column Tasks.





Sorted orders by pips or by Symbol name - Dashboard give you option to sort SELL or BUY order boxes by pip distance. If you are trading on multiple charts, then this functionality will save your time and you will no longer need to switch between charts all the time.

Pay attention to the closest order - Dedicate your time only to order box with the closest price. You will have great overview of all your trading charts in one place.

Order box Tasks and Actions - Trader can define Tasks and Actions on chart with Order management. This data is then transferred to Dashboard where you have great overview of all your notes for particular chart.

Show button - open Symbol chart where order box is placed.





How to read Dashboard data

Show button = will open symbol chart

TF = Time Frame

Symbol = chart symbol

sellbox / buybox = green color means that order box is activated, red color means that order box is deactivated

Pips = pip distance from current price to order box

Profit in deposit currency

BE - (Stoploss to breakeven) with input variable "Stoploss to breakeven pip - BE button"

Tasks = text is transferred from Tasks label

Actions/Signals = text is transferred from broken Above and Below alert lines





BUTTON: "Close all open" button that will close all opened orders (one click close order)

BUTTON: "Delete all pending" button that will delete all pending orders (one click delete pending)





input "Close all orders at Date Time" with ON/OFF button to control this function (time order close)

input "Delete all pending at Date Time" with ON/OFF button to control this function (time pending delete)

input "Button font size"

input "Button size scale"

input "Stoploss to breakeven pip - BE button"