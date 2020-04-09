Risk Manager Pro MT4

Risk Manager Pro is a simple utility that calculates the necessary lots with the risk percentage and the pips of stop loss, before opening positions.

The web calculators can be useful in some cases but they are not efficient to open operations in real time. In the trading days, there are few opportunities to open positions and when the opportunity arises, the seconds make the difference. This is not possible with conventional web calculators, since to calculate the size of an operation regarding to the position of the stop loss, you must enter several data. These actions can take quite some time.

Risk Manager Pro utility trades on all currency pairs using only instant execution orders. All pairs of “Market Watch” window must be shown through right click and then show all.

The lots are calculated automatically when the percentage of risk and pips of stop loss are entered. The take profit is optional.

Important data are calculated in real time, for example – the required margin, total lots, lots per position and value per pip.

The Risk Manager Pro utility works on all timeframes.


Utility´s Parameters

  1. Balance - shows the account balance the account in real time.
  2. Risk - is the amount you are willing to lose per entry and must be entered as a percentage, for example: 1, 1.2, 2, 3.2,... etc.
  3. Margin - shows the amount that the broker will take as collateral. This required margin is shown in real time.
  4. Lots - shows the total lots and are calculated once the "stop loss" is entered.
  5. Lots/Pos - shows the lots per position and depends of how many operations will be performed. This value is shown in real time.
  6. Value/Pip - shows the value per pip and is calculated once the "stop loss" is setted.
  7. R/B - (risk / benefit) - is calculated according to the position of the "stop loss" and "take profit".
  8. This button shows the price plus the "stop loss" in real time.
  9. This field is to enter the "stop loss" in pips (not points), for example - 1, 20.3, 50, 100.3...etc.
  10. SELL - if this button is clicked, the "stop loss" line will be calculated above the current market price and the "take profit" line will be calculated below the current market price.
  11. BUY - if this button is clicked, the "stop loss" line will be calculated below the current market price and the "take profit" line will be calculated above the current market price.
  12. Leverage - shows the current leverage for the current account, for example - 1:100,1:200,1:1000...etc.
  13. This button shows the price plus the "take profit" in real time.
  14. This field is to enter the "take profit" in pips (not points), for example - 1, 20.3, 50, 100.3...etc.
  15. R- (reset button) - sets "stop loss" and "take profit" fields to zero.
  16. Spread - shows the difference between ask and bid price of the current symbol in real time.
  17. # Positions - This field is to enter the number of positions per entry, for example - 1,3,4...etc.
  18. TRADE - executes the orders.
  19. CLOSE ALL - closes all positions one by one.
  20. Contract Size - shows the lot size for the account - 100.000 means standard-account, 10.000 means mini- account and 1.000 means micro-account.

See the attached screenshots for a more detailed view.

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Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
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Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Support Or Resistance Alert Broken MT4
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"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
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Risk Manager Pro is a simple utility that calculates the necessary lots with the risk percentage and the pips of stop loss, before opening positions. The web calculators can be useful in some cases but they are not efficient to open operations in real time. In the trading days, there are few opportunities to open positions and when the opportunity arises, the seconds make the difference. This is not possible with conventional web calculators, since to calculate the size of an operation regarding
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilities
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
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