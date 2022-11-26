Rabihfx Trade Manager 2

Rabihfx Trade Manager 2  

Rabihfx trade manager V2 is an utility Expert advisor that will manage your trades automatically

just click sell or buy buttom and ilt will do the work at each level of take profit

Contact us after purchase for a  free trading system

Easyly Manage your trades and automate it from 1 dashbord 
You signal provider or yourself if you have 3 take profits inesert it in our trade manager and click  sell/buy and let rabihfx trade manager protect and automate your open trades 

Rabihfx trade manager will protect each TP level by moving stop loss to precedent TP level exemple below 

  • The EA will move automatically the stop loss to entry point whent TP1 is hit
  • The EA will move automatically the stop loss to Tp1 whent TP2 is hit
  • The EA will move automatically the stop loss to TP2  whent TP3 is hit
  • TP 4 will run to its target
  • Each take profit have it's own  lot size 
  • unique stop loss for all trades 


how it works:

  • insert take profits value in prices  and stop loss in prices  then press buy or sell button
  • The Trade Manager EA will open 4 orders at same time if all TP levels inputs  are filled.
  • IF any tp value is zero no trade will be opened bor that level

Example if you need only 3 TP levels   you set TP4 value with 0

  • New : Close all button to close all your open orders 
  • New :Reset buttom will reset Trade levels value 
  • choose how many orders you want to open 
  • Enable/Disable TP when value input is zero
  • Set Trailing stop distance in settings

Please leave a review AND REQUEST YOU FREE Trading System

difference between Rabihx Trade manager V1 and Rabihfx Trade manager V 2 

Rabihx Trade manager V1 Take profits levels are set by points ( 100 points = 10 pips etc....)
 Rabihx Trade manager V2 Take profits levels are set by price of the pair with additional functions

V1 IS HERE https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70104

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Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Ichimoku clouds ea cross alerter
Rabih Abdallah
Utilities
Very usefull expert advisor for ichimoku kinko hyo indicator. this expert advisor will notify you whenever there is a cross over/below the clouds or tenken sen  /kijun crossing. All Ichimoku traders know the importance and valuable signals when crosses done below or above the clouds or tenkan and kijun crosses. Now you will be alerted quickly to make benefits from the markets This will help you to be alerted for possible trade action. it will simplify your chart observation and be notified wtith
FREE
Power ranger expert advisor
Rabih Abdallah
Experts
NEW UPDATE VERSION 3.1 released AI-Powered Forex Trading with Power Ranger EA – Smart Trading Made Easy! Hello Traders! Say goodbye to emotional trading and missed opportunities. With Power Ranger EA v3.1, your Forex trading just got smarter. Why Power Ranger EA? Powered by AI technology for precise trade analysis Trend-based strategy for consistent results Low drawdown – protect your account Automatic trading – opens & closes trades for you Scalping system for fast opportunities Time fil
Easy 40 pips
Rabih Abdallah
5 (3)
Indicators
Major changes has been made  the name of easy 40 pips has been changed for Easy Gold Pips  we have changed the strategy for Great xauusd Gold trading using M30 time frame. This update make the easy pips indicator for trading gold only  Buy now and request free easy Gold Pips EA contact us  Trade with confidence with Easy 40 pips  ( Name now is Easy Gold Pips )  indicator is a smart tool that use the most sophisticated calculation using moving averages and heikin Ashi to filter entry signal
Rabihfx Trade Manager
Rabih Abdallah
Utilities
Introducing RabihFx Trade Manager New vesrion 2022 Update at 15/11/2022 and 100 activations now Rabihfx Trade Manager V2 is here with added Features click here Rabihfx Trade Manager is a trading utility tool (EA) allow you to place 3 orders with 3 take profit levels with custom  lot size for each trade with a stop loss  If your signal provider give you 3 take profit levels and a stop loss you will place these levels in  rabihfx trade manager with custom lot size for each level  and you choose
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