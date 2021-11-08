Trading box Removal tool

This tool will remove buttons and text labels from the chart, after you remove Trading box Order management or Trading box Technical analysis.

You just need to drag this tool to your chart and after cleanup of objects is finished, the tool will remove itself from the chart.

Please check images below that present Before and After using the Removal tool.

There is also a short YouTube video at the bottom to show how easy it is to clean your chart after using Trading box tools.


- input variable "Remove extended rectangles and trendlines"
- input variable "Remove ALL rectangles and trendlines"

Reviews 2
xlxAxlx
1493
xlxAxlx 2024.11.16 18:19 
 

Great... thank you...

Abbey166
386
Abbey166 2023.04.18 00:28 
 

good for its application TradeOrder

More from author
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trading box Rectangle extender MT5
Igor Zizek
5 (4)
Indicators
Place price Alerts on extended Rectangles and Trendlines - Risk reward indicator MT5 Extend Rectangles & Trendlines to the right edge Mark your supply demand zones with extended rectangle and draw support resistance lines with extended trendline. Find detailed manuals   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . MT4 Rectangle extender indicator will simplify and make it easier for you to analyze markets and stay notified about important events. When you extend rectangle or trendline the action butt
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Trading box Rectangle extender
Igor Zizek
5 (11)
Indicators
Place price Alerts on extended Rectangles and Trendlines - Risk reward indicator MT4 Extend Rectangles & Trendlines to the right edge Mark your supply demand zones with extended rectangle and draw support resistance lines with extended trendline. Find detailed manuals   here . Find contacts on my   profile . MT4 Rectangle extender indicator will simplify and make it easier for you to analyze markets and stay notified about important events. When you extend rectangle or trendline the action butto
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Rectangle position changer MT5
Igor Zizek
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Rectangle position changer   tool is used for precise/accurate rectangle positioning by time or price only.   You can move each side of rectangle separately with lines created around selected rectangle. This tool will replace classical grid because it is like dynamical chart grid for rectangle grid. This tool allows you to adjust your rectangles, from all 4 sides, with ease and makes your technical analysis that much faster. This tool is handy when corner points for changing rectangle position a
FREE
Trading box Dashboard MT5
Igor Zizek
5 (3)
Utilities
Display Order box list from  Trading box  Order Management tool. Find contacts and manual links on my   profile . This dashboard gives you an edge in forex trading because in few seconds you can decide which pair and timeframe is worth to watch more closely. This is how you will not be distracted by all other forex pairs that you trade, and you will not miss great opportunities to trade the best price. Trading Dashboard  (order box overview panel and Trading box Order management extension) Tra
FREE
Technical analysis Dashboard MT5
Igor Zizek
4.38 (8)
Utilities
Display rectangles and trendlines list  from Trading box  Technical analysis tool. Objects are ordered in the list by   pip distance   that is difference between object price and Bid price. With this tool you will know which chart to look for next trading opportunity. No more switching between charts and searching for trades where price is close to rectangle zone or trendline support resistance level. Sorted Rectangles and Trendlines by pip distance -  If you are trading on multiple charts, the
FREE
Trading box Removal tool MT5
Igor Zizek
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool will remove buttons and text labels from the chart, after you remove Trading box Order management or Trading box Technical analysis . You just need to drag this tool to your chart and after cleanup of objects is finished, the tool will remove itself from the chart. Please check images below that present Before and After using the Removal tool. There is also a short YouTube video at the bottom to show how easy it is to clean your chart after using Trading box tools. - input variabl
FREE
Rectangle position changer
Igor Zizek
5 (4)
Utilities
Rectangle position changer  tool ( rectangle indicator) is used for precise/accurate rectangle positioning by time or price only. You can move each side of rectangle separately with lines created around selected rectangle. This tool will replace classical grid because it is like dynamical chart grid for rectangle grid. This tool allows you to adjust your rectangles, from all 4 sides, with ease and makes your technical analysis that much faster. This tool is handy when corner points for changin
FREE
Technical analysis Dashboard
Igor Zizek
4.1 (10)
Utilities
Display rectangles and trendlines list from  Trading box  Technical analysis tool. Objects are ordered in the list by pip distance that is difference between object price and Bid price. With this tool you will know which chart to look for next trading opportunity. No more switching between charts and searching for trades where price is close to rectangle zone or trendline support resistance level. Sorted Rectangles and Trendlines by pip distance -  If you are trading on multiple charts, then th
FREE
Trading box Dashboard
Igor Zizek
5 (3)
Utilities
Display Order box list from  Trading box  Order Management tool. Find contacts and  manual   links on my   profile . This dashboard gives you an edge in forex trading because in few seconds you can decide which pair and timeframe is worth to watch more closely. This is how you will not be distracted by all other forex pairs that you trade, and you will not miss great opportunities to trade the best price. Trading Dashboard  (order box overview panel and Trading box Order management extension)
FREE
