MyVolume

4.8

This indicator is an original view on volumes. It is known that volumes show the amount of buyers and sellers for a certain period of time. A candle is used a period of time.

  • Volumes at a candle High show the buyers.
  • Volumes at a candle Low show the sellers.
  • A candle Open shows the Delta.

Delta indicates who was dominant on a given candle, buyers or sellers.


Input parameters

  1. Distance - distance of the volumes text from High and Low.
  2. Font size - text font size.

The indicator provides levels that can be used for trading breakouts or rebounds.

* The indicator is drawn only on upcoming candles, as the Ask and Bid price data are not available from history.

Reviews 8
Andrie Yustanto
248
Andrie Yustanto 2025.05.10 11:49 
 

it would be helpful if there was an option to change the font color

Abraham Correa
4761
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 05:31 
 

Seems like vital information, labeling how much pip action is sprouting out of a candlestick of a timeframe.

marek1952
207
marek1952 2022.10.17 10:03 
 

super wskaźnik i super pomysł. Wielkie podziękowania dla Autora.

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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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This indicator is suitable for trading Forex and Binary Options, depending on its settings. The indicator is designed for trend trading. A buy signal: An up arrow appears on the chart. A sell signal: A down arrow appears on the chart. Input parameters === Setup CCI === Period CCI 1 - Period of the CCI Period CCI 2 - Period of the CCI Level BUY - Level of the CCI for buying Level SELL - Level of the CCI for selling === Setup RSI === Level SELL - Level of the RSI for selling Period SELL - Period
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This indicator is designed for binary options. Based on proprietary divergence of the CCI indicator. A sell signal: A down arrow appears on the chart. A buy signal: An up arrow appears on the chart. Input parameters History - the number of bars in history for calculation Period CCI - period of the CCI technical indicator Up border - overbought limit for calculation of the divergence Down border - oversold limit for calculation of the divergence Price - price for the indicator calculation Alerts
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This indicator draws lines based on the standard Fractals indicator. Once a fractal is broken up or down, the indicator generates an alert, sends an email notification and a push message to your mobile phone. User Inputs History - the number of bars in history for calculation. Color Up Fractal - the color of the upper fractal line. Color Down Fractal - the color of the lower fractal line. Width - the line width. Alerts - alert. EmailAlerts - email notification. NotificationAlert - push notifica
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Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
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The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time. Differences from other indicators: Real time calculations Dynamic Take Profits Dynamic Signals Trend Signals Ideal for beginners Any Currency Pair Any TimeFrame Suitable for scalping To enter
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Andrie Yustanto
248
Andrie Yustanto 2025.05.10 11:49 
 

it would be helpful if there was an option to change the font color

Abraham Correa
4761
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 05:31 
 

Seems like vital information, labeling how much pip action is sprouting out of a candlestick of a timeframe.

marek1952
207
marek1952 2022.10.17 10:03 
 

super wskaźnik i super pomysł. Wielkie podziękowania dla Autora.

trick 86
763
trick 86 2022.06.27 20:05 
 

any updates on this essential indicator?

JoiceMan
57
JoiceMan 2022.03.20 11:04 
 

Хорош!

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.05 16:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:15 
 

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Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.05.28 21:09 
 

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