MyVolume
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This indicator is an original view on volumes. It is known that volumes show the amount of buyers and sellers for a certain period of time. A candle is used a period of time.
- Volumes at a candle High show the buyers.
- Volumes at a candle Low show the sellers.
- A candle Open shows the Delta.
Delta indicates who was dominant on a given candle, buyers or sellers.
Input parameters
- Distance - distance of the volumes text from High and Low.
- Font size - text font size.
The indicator provides levels that can be used for trading breakouts or rebounds.
* The indicator is drawn only on upcoming candles, as the Ask and Bid price data are not available from history.
it would be helpful if there was an option to change the font color