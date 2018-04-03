This indicator is an original view on volumes. It is known that volumes show the amount of buyers and sellers for a certain period of time. A candle is used a period of time.

Volumes at a candle High show the buyers.

Volumes at a candle Low show the sellers.

A candle Open shows the Delta.

Delta indicates who was dominant on a given candle, buyers or sellers.





Input parameters

Distance - distance of the volumes text from High and Low. Font size - text font size.

The indicator provides levels that can be used for trading breakouts or rebounds.

* The indicator is drawn only on upcoming candles, as the Ask and Bid price data are not available from history.