DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney MT5
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 25 September 2019
- Activations: 5
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure.
The EA's BearsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices
The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices
Input:
- m_magic = 54289721 -- magic number
- InpTF = PERIOD_H1 -- TimeFrame
- InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots
- InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent
- InpMaxOrders = 1 -- maximal number of positions opened at a time
- TakeProfit_L = 600 -- Take Profit in long points
- StopLoss_L = 6000 -- Stop Loss in short points
- TakeProfit_S = 550 -- Take Profit in points
- StopLoss_S = 6000 -- Stop Loss in points
- InpIsUseTrail = true -- true:Use Trail stop loss. false:No use
- InpTraildelta = 1.5 -- Stepping multiple
- StartTradeTime = 18 -- Time to enter the market
- EndTradeTime = 18 -- Time to leave the market
- InpMaxOpenTime = 456 -- Check positions time(Hour)