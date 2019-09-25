DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney MT5

DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure.

The EA's BearsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices

The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices

Input:

m_magic = 54289721 -- magic number

InpTF = PERIOD_H1 -- TimeFrame

InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots

InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent

InpMaxOrders = 1 -- maximal number of positions opened at a time

TakeProfit_L = 600 -- Take Profit in long points

StopLoss_L = 6000 -- Stop Loss in short points

TakeProfit_S = 550 -- Take Profit in points

StopLoss_S = 6000 -- Stop Loss in points

InpIsUseTrail = true -- true:Use Trail stop loss. false:No use

InpTraildelta = 1.5 -- Stepping multiple

StartTradeTime = 18 -- Time to enter the market

EndTradeTime = 18 -- Time to leave the market

InpMaxOpenTime = 456 -- Check positions time(Hour)





