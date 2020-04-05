Infinite Calm Waters

  • Experts
  • Ridzq Adnan Cikal
    Ridzq Adnan Cikal

    Ridzq Adnan Cikal

    • Financial Markets Trader at  National Stock Market
    • Indonesia
    • 431
    2.7 (4)
    About me:
    I am a seasoned expert in MQL4 and MQL5, the specialized programming languages for MetaTrader platforms. With extensive experience in designing and optimizing algorithmic trading strategies, I have established myself as a leading figure in the field of automated trading.
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters EA

Infinite Calm Waters represents an advanced trading robot crafted for traders who demand accuracy, dependability, and high performance in the ever-changing Forex market. Built upon a robust multi-currency system, this expert advisor (EA) integrates top-tier range trading methods into your trading arsenal. Simply apply it to the XAGUSD M30 chart, and Infinite Calm Waters EA will automatically monitor and execute trades on multiple Forex pairs, helping you save valuable time and effort.

How Does Infinite Calm Waters Operate?

Employing a range trading approach, Infinite Calm Waters EA detects crucial support and resistance zones to trade effectively within clearly defined price bands. It continuously reviews live market data to make sure your trades rely on timely and well-informed choices. This adaptable approach has demonstrated strong results across various market scenarios, making it a trustworthy tool for both novice and seasoned traders.

To achieve reliable outcomes, using the correct settings is essential. Contact me, and I will provide them.

Link to the guide blog:https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752859

Why Choose Infinite Calm Waters EA?

  • Dedication to Excellence: Designed to offer steady and effective performance you can trust.
  • Ongoing Enhancements: Frequent updates ensure the EA stays aligned with the latest market developments and innovative trading tactics.
  • User-Friendly Setup: Once you connect it to the XAGUSD M30 chart, Infinite Calm Waters takes care of the trading automatically.

Main Features of Infinite Calm Waters EA

  • Intelligent Trade Decisions: Uses sophisticated data analysis to pinpoint the best trading opportunities.
  • Dependable Execution: Engineered to perform accurately under various market conditions.
  • Expertise in Range Trading: Specially designed to thrive in range-bound markets, enhancing trade consistency.
  • Focus on Longevity: Price tweaks maintain ongoing support and accessibility.
  • Prop Firm Ready: Built with proprietary trading firm requirements in mind, providing an advantage in strict trading environments.
  • Optimized Timeframe: Perfectly configured for the M30 timeframe to maximize efficiency.

Easy Installation for Optimal Profitability

Getting started is straightforward:

  1. Attach Infinite Calm Waters EA to an XAGUSD M30 chart.
  2. Download the suggested set file linked in the provided post.
  3. Relax and let Infinite Calm Waters EA manage trades across multiple Forex instruments on your behalf.

Important: After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive an invitation to my MQL5 and Telegram channels for additional support and information.

 
 

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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Experts
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5 (27)
Experts
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Experts
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