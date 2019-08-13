SFT Simple Trend Oscillator

Trend directional oscillator with additional flat filtering

It helps to quickly navigate when changing the direction of price movement and is painted in the appropriate color

You can conduct trend and counter trend trade

It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Not redrawn;
  • Flat filtering - when the histogram is in the yellow zone;
  • Simple and clear settings;
  • It works on all timeframes and on all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisers;

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings 

  • Simple Trend Oscillator Period - indicator calculation period;

Trading Recommendations

  • When crossing the zero line and dyeing the indicator red, only a Sell or Put position is considered for opening (for options)
  • When crossing the zero line and dyeing the indicator blue, only a Buy or Call position is considered for opening (for options)
  • The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
  • Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:

Trading strategy with SFT Simple Trend Oscillator


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

If you like it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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SFT Alligator Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
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SFT Fractal Support and Resistance
Artem Kuzmin
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SFT Go Trend
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. The main idea is that the probability of the trend continuation is higher than that of its change. This indicator determines the direction of a local movement, marking the beginning of a trend with a large dot and its continuation with a line of the corresponding color. Distinctive features No Repaint. Simple and accurate settings. Clear and understandable signals. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Sui
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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MACD indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - classic lines and a histogram. Can be used to detect a possible reversal or pullback in price, as well as for channel strategies All settings are simple and straightforward - all like a standard indicator, but with additional support and resistance levels Can be used both separately and together with other indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The Bears indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Bulls indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram. OBS (overbought and oversold) indicator series - are indicators that have been provided with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the p
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Artem Kuzmin
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The Force Index indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Settings OBS Period - overbought/oversold calculation period Force Period - period of Force Price MA - prices for MA calculation Method MA - MA calculation method Line or Histo - display by line or histogram
Any chart overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator Any chart obs is a price chart with a percentage scale. Can be displayed as a line and as a histogram. There is also a reverse function available, it mirrors the chart. The name of an instrument to be displayed is specified in the input parameters, the current symbol is used on default. The indicator doesn't have lags as it is not smoothed with any formulas, but bound to a percentage scale, what allows detecting the price equilibrium, the overbought and oversold state. Th
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Artem Kuzmin
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The Accumulation indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.  Simple and straightforward settings that are easy to match to the right tool In the indicator, you can adjust: Display depth of the indicator Color of indicator levels
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Artem Kuzmin
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator calculates critical price levels. If the level is red, the price has passed it downwards; if the level is blue, the price has passed it upwards. If the price is approaching the blue level from below, that level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from above, there will most probably be a rollback. Similarly, if the price is approaching the red level from above, the level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from below
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator is based on pair trading methods. It is not redrawn unlike similar indicators. Shows correlation between two selected instruments in percent for a predetermined period, and the positions of the instruments relative to each other. Has a function for reverse display of any of the analyzed symbols - for instruments with negative correlation. Can be drawn as a line or as a histogram. Settings: Symb1 - first symbol name. Revers1 - reverse display of the first symbol. Symb2 - second symb
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
An indicator for entering with trend and timely exiting. It has sensitivity setting, by adjusting which it can be applied to both long-term and short-term speculation.  The highest sensitivity = 1, with this setup, you can even scalp on M1. No lag, does not withdraw after candlestick closure.  One of the use options: enter after a candlestick closes, if the vertical line consists of squares of the same color; exit if the color of two or more squares changes. Before using it, be sure to analyze t
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator builds fractals on extrema of the OsMA indicator Appears on the chart as a fractal or a fractal channel. It has a flexible setting and, in contrast to the standard fractals, lags only by 1 bar. Settings: DeepBars - the indicator's depth of display; Sensitivity_1_or_2 - 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods; Arrow_or_channel - display on the chart fractals or channel; FastMA - period of the fast moving average;  SlowMA - period of slow moving average;  SignalSMA - per
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This is an indicator for additional signal filtering. It can be used as an additional filter in a trading system. The indicator does not redraw its data and can be used both in forex trading and with binary options. It has 3 operation modes and flexible sensitivity settings. The indicator uses multiple buffers, therefore it can be easily used in various Expert Advisors.
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Artem Kuzmin
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Arrow indicator, to determine adjustments and local trends The arrow appears on the current bar and after closing the bar will not disappear. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for trading curren
SFT Trend Chart
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine
SFT Trend Tape
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market. This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; Works on all timeframes and symbols
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