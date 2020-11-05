Averages in histogram
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
............................................hi................................................
.........................its a simple indicator of movings ............................
.........................a diffrent show of moving averages..........................
...............can select period , shift , mode and applied price..................
............many traders use movings for find market movement.................
...........................it can helpfull for finding trends.............................
...this indicator also can hide the movings and show just the histograms....