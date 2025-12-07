TrendBite MT4

5

 TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator

Developer: 8aLt4

Version: 1.5

Platform: MetaTrader 4


 Overview

TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.


 Key Features

 Trend Detection

Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upward and downward trends in the market

Bollinger Bands-Based: Calculation system based on a reliable mathematical model

Visual Clarity: Clearly shows the trend status with green (upward) and yellow (downward) histogram bars

 Buy-Sell Signals

Green Arrows (↑): Indicates buying opportunities

Red Arrows (↓): Indicates selling opportunities

Clear Visualization: Easily track position direction with trend lines

Histogram Display: Allows you to visually assess trend strength

 Alert System

Audio Alert: Automatic notification when a new signal is generated

Email Support: Feature to receive critical signals via email

Detailed Information: Price level and trading recommendation for each alert

 User-Friendly Interface

Automatic Grid Closing: The grid is automatically closed for a cleaner view of the chart

Customizable ZigZag: Freedom to turn trend lines on and off


 Parameters

SignalPeriod (Default: 15)

Signal calculation period

Higher value = Fewer but reliable signals

Lower value = More but sensitive signals

ArrowPeriod (Default: 2)

Sensitivity level of arrow indicators

Affects Bollinger Band width

ShowZigZag (Default: false)

Shows/hides trend lines

true = White trend lines are visible

false = Only arrows and histograms are visible

AlertON (Default: true)

Turns audio alerts on/off

You will receive a notification when a new signal arrives

Email (Default: false)

Turns email notifications on/off

Email settings must be configured in MetaTrader



 How to Use?

1. Buy Strategy

 When a green arrow appears → Buy opportunity

 If the green histogram is increasing → The uptrend is strengthening

 If the white trend line (if ZigZag is open) is pointing up → Trend is continuing

2. Sell Strategy

 When the red arrow appears → Sell opportunity

 If the red histogram is increasing → The downtrend is strengthening

 If the white trend line (if ZigZag is open) is pointing down → Trend continues

3. Risk Management

Always use stop-loss

Confirm signals with other indicators

Be cautious during periods of extreme volatility

Keep your risk/reward ratio at 1:2 or higher


 Usage Tips

 Best Time Frames: Optimized for H1, H4, and Daily charts

 Compatible Markets: Can be used in Forex, cryptocurrency, stock, and commodity markets

 Demo Account: Test it on a demo account before moving to live trading

 Backtest: Check its performance on historical data


 Important Notes

This indicator does not guarantee 100% accuracy

Not every signal may result in a profit; losses should be considered normal

Risk management should always be a priority

Market news and economic data should be taken into account

Use it in combination with your own trading strategy





 Advantages

 Easy setup and use

 Clean and professional appearance

 Real-time signal generation

 Flexible parameter settings

 Low system resource usage

 Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers













Reviews 1
pan898899
524
pan898899 2025.12.08 06:34 
 

优秀

