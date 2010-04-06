Introducing the Chart Chimes - the MT4/MT5 indicator that makes trading a symphony of sound! Tired of staring at charts all day? Need a little pick-me-up to keep your spirits high while trading? Well, Chart Chimes has got you covered!

With Chart Chimes, every time you hit that button, you'll hear a fun sound that will bring a smile to your face and a skip to your step. Imagine trading with the sound of a triumphant trumpet or a gentle harp in the background - it's like having your own personal orchestra cheering you on!

But Chart Chimes is more than just a fun distraction - it's a powerful tool that can help you stay focused and engaged while trading. With the ability to customize your sounds, you can create a unique sound environment that suits your trading style and preferences. Need a little reminder to stick to your stop loss? Why not set a sound that mimics a referee's whistle! Or maybe you want to celebrate a successful trade with the sound of fireworks - the possibilities are endless!

So why settle for a boring, silent chart when you can have the Chart Chimes? It's the perfect addition for traders who want to inject a little fun and personality into their trading routine. With Chart Chimes, where every trade can be music to your ears!





