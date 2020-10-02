TREND FORCE INDICATOR GUIDE / MANUAL - CLEVER TRADING CLUB

VERY PRECISE AND EASY TO USE TREND INDICATOR

VERSIONS: Metatrader 4 - Metatrader 5

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One of the most effective methods to detect an asset's real trend. You can complement any strategy or trade by itself, through the use of our trend detector.

Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly.

Outstanding Features

Shows current trends and changes amongst them.

Shows possible levels of exhaustion for a current trend.

No repaint version and we provide a set adapted to each asset.

MA Indicator to detect short-term changes of a trend.





Trend force uses:

You can use the indicator as follows:

To detect long term trend.

To detect short term swings within the trend, when the indicator crosses the MA line.

To detect exhaustion of a current trend, as you look for reversal entries.















