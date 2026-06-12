Radar Trade Analytic

📊 Radar Trade Analytic – Quantitative Panel for MT5

🧠 What is Radar Trade Analytic?

Radar Trade Analytic is the quantitative module of the Radar Trade Ecosystem. It opens in a separate sub-window below the chart and displays four synchronized layers — all built on the same proprietary Sigma engine, ensuring direct correspondence between what you see on the chart and what you read in the panel.

No buy or sell signals. No targets. No alerts. Radar Trade Analytic organizes the data that really matters so you can decide with clarity.

🚀 How it works

The indicator uses a smoothing engine (Sigma) that automatically adapts to the volatility of any asset and timeframe. No need to manually adjust periods or parameters.

Panel layers:

Layer Description
Sigma Volatility speed histogram. Columns moving away from zero = increasing intensity. Columns contracting toward zero = loss of intensity and possible transition.
Delta Flow (CVD) Line representing real order execution balance. Rising and positive = active buying flow. Falling and negative = active selling flow. Built with intrabar M1 precision.
Volume Index On‑balance volume treated by the same Sigma engine. When it follows Sigma and Delta, volume validates the move. When moving opposite, pay attention to sustainability.
Momentum HiLo Overbought/oversold oscillator based on highs and lows (candlestick chart). Green = increasing acceleration (momentum rising). Red = decreasing acceleration (momentum falling).

✅ Advantages and differentiators

Feature Description
No repainting All signals calculated in real time, never change retroactively.
Automatic adaptation Works on any asset (forex, indices, stocks, crypto) and any timeframe.
Zero manual configuration No need to adjust periods. Just add to chart.
Unified Sigma engine Compatible with Radar Trade Graphic – when used together, no inconsistent lag.
Dark and Light themes Choose the theme that best suits your style.
Educational by nature Designed to help you evolve your quantitative market reading.

🎓 Who is this indicator for?

  • Day traders and swing traders operating Indices, Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, and Stocks.

  • Professionals looking to measure volatility speed, order flow balance, and acceleration.

  • Quantitative traders who want to validate moves by volume.

  • Anyone tired of cluttered, subjective indicators.

⚙️ Input parameters

All parameters are available in the indicator's properties window in MT5:

Parameter Type Default Description
Theme Enum Light Dark or Light
ShowSigma bool true Displays Sigma histogram (volatility speed)
SigmaColorir bool false true = color positive/negative; false = neutral
CorPositiva color clrBlue Color for positive columns (if SigmaColorir = true)
CorNegativa color clrPurple Color for negative columns (if SigmaColorir = true)
CorNeutra color C'120,123,134' Default column color (if SigmaColorir = false)
ShowDelta bool true Displays Delta line (CVD)
CorDelta color clrBlack Delta line color
ShowVolumeIndex bool true Displays Volume Index line
CorVolumeIndex color clrBlue Volume Index line color
ShowMomentum bool true Displays Momentum candles (HiLo)
CorMomentumAlta color clrGreen Color for increasing acceleration candles
CorMomentumBaixa color clrRed Color for decreasing acceleration candles

📈 Example scenario readings

🟢 Strong bullish scenario

  • Sigma: positive columns moving away from zero.

  • Delta Flow: rising and positive.

  • Volume Index: following Sigma and Delta.

  • Momentum: consecutive green candles.

🔴 Strong bearish scenario

  • Sigma: negative columns moving away from zero.

  • Delta Flow: falling and negative.

  • Volume Index: following Sigma and Delta.

  • Momentum: consecutive red candles.

🟡 Consolidation scenario

  • Sigma: columns near zero, contracting.

  • Delta Flow: near zero line, no direction.

  • Volume Index: misaligned or flat.

  • Momentum: alternating candle colors.

The indicator shows conditions, not buy/sell signals. The final decision is always yours.

🧭 Complement with Radar Trade Graphic

👉 To visualize price structure on the main chart, use the Radar Trade Graphic module (sold separately). It adds:

  • Dynamic central average

  • Colored fast and slow lines

  • Volatility bands (support/resistance)

  • Auxiliary crosses

  • Dynamic candle coloring

  • Delta (DT) and Order Flow (OF) panels

Both indicators share the same Sigma engine, ensuring full synchronization between what you see on the chart and in the quantitative panel.

📌 Technical information

  • Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (separate window)

  • Recommended assets: Indices, Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, Stocks

  • Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4 (any timeframe works)

  • No repainting: ✅ Yes

  • Multi-asset support: ✅ Yes

  • Themes: Dark / Light

💬 Educational message

Radar Trade Analytic was designed to be a practical learning tool.
Each layer (Sigma, Delta, Volume Index, Momentum) exists to help you develop your quantitative reading: understand volatility speed, order flow balance, volume validation, and price acceleration – all without noise.
Use it as a daily laboratory. Over time, you don't just trade better — you understand why the market moves.
That is the true evolution of a trader.

🧠 Philosophy of Radar Trade

Radar Trade Analytic does NOT generate buy or sell signals.
No alerts. No targets.
It is a practical learning tool — the more you use it, the more you develop your ability to read the quantitative context of the market.


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Indicators
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Indicators
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Indicators
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