Radar Trade Analytic
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 6 August 2026
- Activations: 10
🧠 What is Radar Trade Analytic?
Radar Trade Analytic is the quantitative module of the Radar Trade Ecosystem. It opens in a separate sub-window below the chart and displays four synchronized layers — all built on the same proprietary Sigma engine, ensuring direct correspondence between what you see on the chart and what you read in the panel.
No buy or sell signals. No targets. No alerts. Radar Trade Analytic organizes the data that really matters so you can decide with clarity.
🚀 How it works
The indicator uses a smoothing engine (Sigma) that automatically adapts to the volatility of any asset and timeframe. No need to manually adjust periods or parameters.
Panel layers:
|Layer
|Description
|Sigma
|Volatility speed histogram. Columns moving away from zero = increasing intensity. Columns contracting toward zero = loss of intensity and possible transition.
|Delta Flow (CVD)
|Line representing real order execution balance. Rising and positive = active buying flow. Falling and negative = active selling flow. Built with intrabar M1 precision.
|Volume Index
|On‑balance volume treated by the same Sigma engine. When it follows Sigma and Delta, volume validates the move. When moving opposite, pay attention to sustainability.
|Momentum HiLo
|Overbought/oversold oscillator based on highs and lows (candlestick chart). Green = increasing acceleration (momentum rising). Red = decreasing acceleration (momentum falling).
✅ Advantages and differentiators
|Feature
|Description
|No repainting
|All signals calculated in real time, never change retroactively.
|Automatic adaptation
|Works on any asset (forex, indices, stocks, crypto) and any timeframe.
|Zero manual configuration
|No need to adjust periods. Just add to chart.
|Unified Sigma engine
|Compatible with Radar Trade Graphic – when used together, no inconsistent lag.
|Dark and Light themes
|Choose the theme that best suits your style.
|Educational by nature
|Designed to help you evolve your quantitative market reading.
🎓 Who is this indicator for?
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Day traders and swing traders operating Indices, Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, and Stocks.
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Professionals looking to measure volatility speed, order flow balance, and acceleration.
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Quantitative traders who want to validate moves by volume.
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Anyone tired of cluttered, subjective indicators.
⚙️ Input parameters
All parameters are available in the indicator's properties window in MT5:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Theme
|Enum
|Light
|Dark or Light
|ShowSigma
|bool
|true
|Displays Sigma histogram (volatility speed)
|SigmaColorir
|bool
|false
|true = color positive/negative; false = neutral
|CorPositiva
|color
|clrBlue
|Color for positive columns (if SigmaColorir = true)
|CorNegativa
|color
|clrPurple
|Color for negative columns (if SigmaColorir = true)
|CorNeutra
|color
|C'120,123,134'
|Default column color (if SigmaColorir = false)
|ShowDelta
|bool
|true
|Displays Delta line (CVD)
|CorDelta
|color
|clrBlack
|Delta line color
|ShowVolumeIndex
|bool
|true
|Displays Volume Index line
|CorVolumeIndex
|color
|clrBlue
|Volume Index line color
|ShowMomentum
|bool
|true
|Displays Momentum candles (HiLo)
|CorMomentumAlta
|color
|clrGreen
|Color for increasing acceleration candles
|CorMomentumBaixa
|color
|clrRed
|Color for decreasing acceleration candles
📈 Example scenario readings
🟢 Strong bullish scenario
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Sigma: positive columns moving away from zero.
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Delta Flow: rising and positive.
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Volume Index: following Sigma and Delta.
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Momentum: consecutive green candles.
🔴 Strong bearish scenario
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Sigma: negative columns moving away from zero.
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Delta Flow: falling and negative.
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Volume Index: following Sigma and Delta.
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Momentum: consecutive red candles.
🟡 Consolidation scenario
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Sigma: columns near zero, contracting.
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Delta Flow: near zero line, no direction.
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Volume Index: misaligned or flat.
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Momentum: alternating candle colors.
The indicator shows conditions, not buy/sell signals. The final decision is always yours.
🧭 Complement with Radar Trade Graphic
👉 To visualize price structure on the main chart, use the Radar Trade Graphic module (sold separately). It adds:
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Dynamic central average
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Colored fast and slow lines
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Volatility bands (support/resistance)
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Auxiliary crosses
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Dynamic candle coloring
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Delta (DT) and Order Flow (OF) panels
Both indicators share the same Sigma engine, ensuring full synchronization between what you see on the chart and in the quantitative panel.
📌 Technical information
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Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (separate window)
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Recommended assets: Indices, Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, Stocks
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Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4 (any timeframe works)
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No repainting: ✅ Yes
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Multi-asset support: ✅ Yes
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Themes: Dark / Light
💬 Educational message
Radar Trade Analytic was designed to be a practical learning tool.
Each layer (Sigma, Delta, Volume Index, Momentum) exists to help you develop your quantitative reading: understand volatility speed, order flow balance, volume validation, and price acceleration – all without noise.
Use it as a daily laboratory. Over time, you don't just trade better — you understand why the market moves.
That is the true evolution of a trader.
🧠 Philosophy of Radar Trade
Radar Trade Analytic does NOT generate buy or sell signals.
No alerts. No targets.
It is a practical learning tool — the more you use it, the more you develop your ability to read the quantitative context of the market.