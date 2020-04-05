Narwhal Voyager

Narwhal Voyager – Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MT5

Narwhal Voyager is a professional buy-only Expert Advisor designed for MT5. The EA is built primarily for trading major stock-market indices and only executes buy positions.

Voyager combines automated trade execution with advanced account protection systems, including an equity protector, daily new-high buffer and economic-news close filter.

Designed primarily for:

  • US30
  • US100
  • US500
  • GER40
  • UK100
  • Major global indices

Broker symbol names may vary.

Recommended initial deposit:

  • £2,000
  • $2,000

Narwhal Voyager does not execute sell trades. The strategy is specifically designed around long-term market growth and buy-side index trading.

The EA includes advanced protection features such as equity protection, daily profit protection, daily new-high tracking, news position closing and controlled trade management.

The EA supports both live trading and MT5 strategy testing.

Important

For the news filter to function correctly:

Go to:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Enable:

Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Add:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

INPUT SETTINGS

Basic Parameters

  • Trade Buy – Enables or disables buy trading
  • Order Comment – Custom comment attached to Voyager trades
  • Magic Number – Unique EA trade identifier
  • Max Spread – Maximum allowed spread before entering a trade
  • Start Trading Hour / End Trading Hour – Defines the permitted trading session
  • Trading Days – Enables or disables individual trading days
  • Position Close Time – Optional time for closing active positions

Strategy Settings

  • Buy-Only Trading – Voyager only executes buy positions
  • Initial Lot – Starting lot size
  • Autolot – Automatically adjusts lot size according to account size
  • AutoLotStep – Account value required for each lot-size increase
  • Risk Mode – Enables risk-based lot calculation
  • Risk Percent – Percentage of the account risked
  • Max Lot – Maximum permitted lot size
  • Max Buy Positions – Maximum number of simultaneous buy positions
  • Pause Between Trades – Minimum delay between new positions
  • Max Spread – Prevents entries during excessive spread conditions

Trade Management

  • Take Profit – Profit target for active positions
  • Stop Loss – Protective stop-loss distance
  • Breakeven Start – Distance before breakeven activates
  • Breakeven Lock – Profit secured when breakeven activates
  • Trailing Start – Distance before trailing begins
  • Trailing Distance – Distance maintained by the trailing stop
  • Position Close Time – Closes active positions at a selected time
  • Maximum Open Positions – Limits total simultaneous Voyager positions

Equity Protector

  • Use Equity Protector – Enables or disables account equity protection
  • Equity Protection Level – Defines the maximum permitted equity decline
  • Close Positions on Protection – Closes active Voyager positions when protection is triggered
  • Stop Trading on Protection – Prevents additional trades after the protection limit is reached
  • Daily Reset – Resets the protection system at the beginning of a new trading day

Daily New High Buffer

  • Use Daily New High Buffer – Enables daily profit protection
  • Daily Equity High – Tracks the highest account equity reached during the day
  • New High Buffer – Defines the permitted decline from the highest daily equity level
  • Close Positions at Buffer – Closes active positions when equity falls beyond the buffer
  • Stop Trading After Buffer – Prevents new positions after daily profit protection activates
  • Daily High Reset – Resets the tracked equity high each trading day

News Close Filter

  • Use News Filter – Enables or disables economic-news protection
  • News High / Medium / Low – Selects which news-impact levels are restricted
  • News Close Filter – Closes active positions before restricted news events
  • News Before Minutes – Minutes before news that new trading is paused
  • News Close Minutes – Minutes before news that active positions are closed
  • News After Minutes – Minutes after news before trading resumes
  • News Currencies – Selects the currencies monitored by the news filter
Features
  • Buy-only trading system
  • Designed primarily for stock-market indices
  • No sell positions
  • No hedging
  • Automated buy execution
  • Equity protection system
  • Daily account-loss protection
  • Daily new equity-high tracking
  • Adjustable daily new-high buffer
  • Automatic daily profit protection
  • Economic-news filter
  • News position-close system
  • High, medium and low-impact news filtering
  • Fixed-lot trading
  • Automatic lot calculation
  • Risk-based lot sizing
  • Maximum lot protection
  • Maximum position limits
  • Spread protection
  • Breakeven management
  • Trailing-stop management
  • Trading-session controls
  • Prop-firm-friendly protection systems
  • Multi-index compatibility
  • MT5 strategy-tester compatibility
  • Full visual panel version
  • Fast execution architecture

Please send me a message for set files.

Use proper risk management at all times.


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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Narwhal
Ismail Hanif Tompkins
Experts
Narwhal EA is a professional range breakout Expert Advisor designed for MT5. The EA scans a customisable price range and executes breakout trades using either virtual or real pending orders. Built for fast execution, controlled risk management and prop-firm friendly protection systems. Designed primarily for: BTCUSD XAUUSD EURUSD GBPUSD Major FX pairs Recommended Initial deposit: $1000  Minimum initial deposit:$200 Recommended rangeScan timeframe: M1  M2 Narwhal includes advanced trade manageme
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