Remora fish Mt5

You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a remora fish.

You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains.

This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture.





This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their stoplost and allows you to control the lot by the percentage of the account that you want to risk. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100. This system only operates on the EURUSD. Do not put it in other pairs or markets.





You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. "Safety first" approach in development. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.





Principal Input:



Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart. Sl: Stop loss in Pip. Autolot: Lot automatic. Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false. Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

Limit_value: Value to star the detecction of the shark.

TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.

SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input can change the name user for your broker for the different pair.









Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.









------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.



I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.



For any questions you can write me a message





Try the FREE demo now!



