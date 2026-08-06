TokyoFixReversal

Tokyo Fix Reversal is an automated trading system developed exclusively for USDJPY .

The EA aims to capture recurring price tendencies observed around specific times and calendar conditions in the Tokyo market. Multiple Buy and Sell strategies are combined within a single EA, and each trade direction can be enabled or disabled independently.

Features

Designed for USDJPY

Multiple Buy and Sell strategies

Independent Buy/Sell ON/OFF controls

No martingale

No grid trading

No averaging down

Recommended Environment

Symbol: USDJPY

Recommended timeframe: M1

Account type: Hedging account



Backtest Results Tokyo Fix Reversal was tested on USDJPY using real tick data over a period of more than 10 years. Test period: January 1, 2016 – July 31, 2026

Timeframe: M1

Buy lot: 0.10

Sell lot: 0.10

Total net profit: USD 14,409.89

Profit factor: 1.75

Sharpe ratio: 3.23

Total trades: 3,363

Winning trades: 61.20%

Long trade win rate: 62.33%

Short trade win rate: 59.73%



Trading performance may vary depending on spreads, execution speed, slippage, liquidity, and broker conditions.

Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it with real funds.