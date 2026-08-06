TokyoFixReversal

Tokyo Fix Reversal is an automated trading system developed exclusively for USDJPY.

The EA aims to capture recurring price tendencies observed around specific times and calendar conditions in the Tokyo market. Multiple Buy and Sell strategies are combined within a single EA, and each trade direction can be enabled or disabled independently.

Features

  • Designed for USDJPY
  • Multiple Buy and Sell strategies
  • Independent Buy/Sell ON/OFF controls
  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down

Recommended Environment

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Recommended timeframe: M1
  • Account type: Hedging account


Backtest Results

Tokyo Fix Reversal was tested on USDJPY using real tick data over a period of more than 10 years.

  • Test period: January 1, 2016 – July 31, 2026
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Buy lot: 0.10
  • Sell lot: 0.10
  • Total net profit: USD 14,409.89
  • Profit factor: 1.75
  • Sharpe ratio: 3.23
  • Total trades: 3,363
  • Winning trades: 61.20%
  • Long trade win rate: 62.33%
  • Short trade win rate: 59.73%


Trading performance may vary depending on spreads, execution speed, slippage, liquidity, and broker conditions.

Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it with real funds.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Takashi Matsuzaki
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Zigvora is a breakout-based Expert Advisor designed to capture price movements that break beyond significant recent highs and lows. Main Features Breakout strategy based on key price levels Automatically detects potential entry levels Step-based trailing stop that follows price as long as the move continues Trading Logic Overview Zigvora is designed to trade breakouts of significant price levels formed by recent market movements. Rather than keeping positions open continuously, the EA identifies
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