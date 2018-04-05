Adaptive Market Navigator

The Adaptive Market Navigator(AMN) EA is an automated trend-based trading advisor combining the advantages of ATR, Bears Power and Moving Average indicators. The used strategy is well suited for both beginners and experienced traders.

The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:100 leverage.

I recommend to use a 1:100 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.

Optimized for EURUSD pair on 1H timeframe.

Due to the simplicity and convenience of this EA every user can give it a try and choose the strategy and the appropriate lot size which will match their deposit.

I don’t recommend to use the EA in periods when the market is very volatile, because it can lead to long-term drawdowns that can cause stress to beginners.

During the development of the AMN strategy, we sought to achieve the best values for critical backtesting results such as the Profit Factor, Z-Score, Win/Lose Percentage and Maximal Drawdown. 


PS: For advanced input parameters or for other questions you can always DM me



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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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