Eurusd H1 ADX Trend

Eurusd H1 ADX Trend is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trend-following trading, mainly optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The strategy is based on a multi-timeframe trend confirmation system using EMA 50 and EMA 200 across M30, H1 and H4. The Expert Advisor looks for market conditions where the trend is clearly defined and then uses ADX, Directional Movement and ATR-based volatility filters to identify trading opportunities.

This EA has been developed with a conservative logic: it does not use martingale, grid, averaging or high-frequency scalping techniques. Each position is managed individually, using take profit, break-even protection and trailing stop logic to protect the trade once the market moves in favor of the position.

The main idea behind Eurusd H1 ADX Trend is to avoid overtrading and focus only on selected market conditions where trend, strength and volatility align.

Main features:

- Trend-following Expert Advisor
- Mainly optimized for EURUSD H1
- Multi-timeframe EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend filter
- ADX and Directional Movement confirmation
- ATR volatility filter
- Break-even protection
- Trailing stop management
- Fixed lot configuration
- Configurable take profit
- Configurable break-even parameters
- Configurable trailing stop parameters
- No martingale
- No grid
- No averaging
- No news trading
- No high-frequency scalping

Strategy logic:

The EA analyzes the general market direction using EMA 50 and EMA 200 on several timeframes. A trade is only considered when the market structure is aligned across M30, H1 and H4. ADX and Directional Movement are then used to confirm the strength of the movement, while ATR is used to filter volatility conditions.

The current version has been mainly developed and tested for EURUSD H1. Although the EA can be tested on other symbols, users should understand that performance may vary depending on the market, broker conditions, spread, commission, execution quality and symbol characteristics.

Historical testing:

Eurusd H1 ADX Trend has been tested on EURUSD using historical data from 2015 onward. In backtesting, the EA showed positive results with controlled drawdown and a stable performance profile. However, historical performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Recommended use:

- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Account type: any account type supported by MetaTrader 5
- Recommended first use: demo account
- Users should run their own backtests before live trading
- Users should adjust lot size according to their own risk tolerance


Recommended settings for EURUSD H1

FixedLot: 1.0
Fixed lot size used by the Expert Advisor. Users should adjust it according to their account size and risk tolerance.

TakeProfitPoints: 500
Fixed take profit target in points.

SlippagePoints: 10
Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

MaxSpreadPoints: 0
Maximum spread filter. A value of 0 means disabled.

ATRPeriod: 14
ATR indicator period used for the volatility filter.

ADXPeriod: 14
ADX indicator period used to measure trend strength.

EMAFastPeriod: 50
Fast exponential moving average period.

EMASlowPeriod: 200
Slow exponential moving average period.

MinADX: 28.0
Minimum ADX value required to allow a trade.

MinDI: 25.0
Minimum -DI value required to confirm bearish pressure.

SellADXMode: SELL_ADX_ANY
ADX direction mode for sell trades. In the recommended configuration, the EA does not require ADX to be rising or falling.

UseBreakEven: true
Enables break-even protection.

BreakEvenTriggerPoints: 250
Minimum profit in points required to activate break-even.

BreakEvenOffsetPoints: 10
Distance in points from the entry price used to place the stop loss in profit.

UseTrailingStop: false
Enables or disables the trailing stop. In the standard configuration, it is disabled.

TrailingStartPoints: 350
Minimum profit in points required to activate the trailing stop.

TrailingDistancePoints: 200
Trailing stop distance in points from the current price.

UseLossCooldown: false
Enables or disables the automatic cooldown after a losing streak.

MaxConsecutiveLosses: 3
Maximum number of consecutive losses before activating the cooldown, if enabled.

CooldownHoursAfterLossStreak: 24
Number of hours to pause trading after reaching the maximum losing streak, if cooldown is enabled.

Risk warning:

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. Use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Eurusd H1 ADX Trend is designed for traders who prefer a trend-following approach, controlled trade management and a system without martingale or grid exposure.

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4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Pablo Redondo Perez
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XAU Scalper V4 XAU Scalper V4 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system continuously analyses tick activity, price-movement speed and current market volatility. When a valid impulse is detected and its continuation is confirmed, the EA places a Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending order to enter the movement. The strategy combines several technical and execution filters: Short-term price-impulse detection. Movement-continuation confirmat
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