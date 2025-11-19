Gold Highest BreakOut
- Experts
- Michal Kudela
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1).
Short overview:
Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD. It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries.
Key points:
-
Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period.
-
Filters: ATR-based volatility and highest/lowest range checks.
-
Risk: every trade includes Stop Loss; optional Take Profit and trailing stop. No grid, martingale, or position-multiplying techniques used.
-
Recommended: instrument XAUUSD, timeframe H1 (M1/M5 possible with parameter tuning). Test in Strategy Tester before live use.
Recommended settings (example):
-
mmRiskPercent = 2.0, UseMoneyManagement = true.
(Full parameter list and default values are provided in the More… section / included manual.)
Support & testing:
Please test in the Strategy Tester and only run on accounts with appropriate risk. For questions contact the author via MQL5 internal messaging.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating