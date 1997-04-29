Partial Close Trading Bot
This trading bot is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to manage open positions effectively by automating partial closures based on a predefined risk-reward ratio. It includes Telegram integration to send notifications directly to your group or channel about trading activities, including entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels.
Key Features:
- Partial Close Management: Automatically closes a percentage of the trade volume when the target level is reached.
- Risk-Reward Calculation: Sets profit levels based on a user-defined risk-reward ratio.
- Telegram Notifications: Sends real-time updates for trade execution, partial closes, and stop-loss hits.
- Customizable Inputs: Users can set the percentage for partial closures, risk-reward ratio, and Telegram API credentials.
Usage:
- Configure the bot by entering your Telegram Bot Token, Chat ID, and desired trading parameters.
- Attach the bot to the desired chart in MT5 to monitor and manage trades in real time.