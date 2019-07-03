Black Arbitrage MT5
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 1.72
- Updated: 3 May 2020
- Activations: 10
The EA trades many major currency pairs.
Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql
Detailed description of important parameters and download set files here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/727816
МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37744
Requirements and recommendations
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
- The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account.
- Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
- EA requires a standard VPS server. ( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS )
Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe.
The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:
- Tick simulation methods:
- M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).
- EURUSD.
- GBPUSD.
- GBPJPY.
- USDCHF.
- USDJPY.
- AUDUSD.
- GBPAUD.
- USDCAD.
- GBPCAD.
- EURAUD.
- EURCAD.
- EURGBP.
- EURJPY.
- GBPCHF.
- NZDUSD.
- GBPNZD.
- EURCHF.
- AUDCAD.
- NZDCAD.
- NZDCHF.
- NZDJPY.
- CHFJPY.
- CADJPY.
- CADCHF.
- AUDNZD.
- EURNZD.
Parameters
- EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
- ...
- EURNZD - if true, use EURNZD;
- strategy_1 - if true, strategy 1 is used;
- ...
- strategy_6 - if true, strategy 6 is used;
- Multi-currency trailing stop as a percentage of the balance:
- Take Profit Finish - take profit as a percentage after which all orders are closed;
- Trailing stop,step 1-3 - trailing stop percentage;
- Multi-currency take profit as a percentage of the balance, after reaching the percentage profit Advisor closes all orders and stops working:
- Use_Closing_Profit_in_Percentage - true take profit as a percentage;
- Use Alert, EMAIL - notifications after closing orders;
- Start_Balance - starting balance for interest calculation;
- Percent of the Start Balance - the percent of the starting balance;
- Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
- Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.
- Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.
- Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.
- Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false);
- Order Type - trading direction;
- Order Comment - comments to orders;
- Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
- Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
- Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
- Multi_Currency_BackTest:
- true - use the multi-currency tester;
- false - use the current currency and timeframe;
- Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
- Monday - trade on Monday;
- ...
- Friday - trade on Friday.
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
- Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
- Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
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