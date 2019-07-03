Black Arbitrage MT5

5
The EA uses 6 strategies. Trading is carried out in a pair of several currencies at the same time, for example, the EA opens orders simultaneously for two or more pairs and closes when a certain profit is reached.

The EA trades many major currency pairs. 

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

Detailed description of important parameters and download set files here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/727816

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37744

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account.
  • Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • EA requires a standard VPS server. ( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS )

Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.

When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).
Pairs
  1. EURUSD.
  2. GBPUSD.
  3. GBPJPY.
  4. USDCHF.
  5. USDJPY.
  6. AUDUSD.
  7. GBPAUD.
  8. USDCAD.
  9. GBPCAD.
  10. EURAUD.
  11. EURCAD.
  12. EURGBP.
  13. EURJPY.
  14. GBPCHF.
  15. NZDUSD.
  16. GBPNZD.
  17. EURCHF.
  18. AUDCAD.
  19. NZDCAD.
  20. NZDCHF.  
  21. NZDJPY.
  22. CHFJPY.
  23. CADJPY.
  24. CADCHF.
  25. AUDNZD.
  26. EURNZD.


    Parameters

    • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
    • ...
    • EURNZD - if true, use EURNZD;
    • strategy_1 - if true, strategy 1 is used;
    • ...
    • strategy_6 - if true, strategy 6 is used;
      • Multi-currency trailing stop as a percentage of the balance:
        • Take Profit Finish - take profit as a percentage after which all orders are closed;
        • Trailing stop,step 1-3 - trailing stop percentage;
      • Multi-currency take profit as a percentage of the balance, after reaching the percentage profit Advisor closes all orders and stops working:
        • Use_Closing_Profit_in_Percentage - true take profit as a percentage;
        • Use Alert, EMAIL - notifications after closing orders;
        • Start_Balance - starting balance for interest calculation;
        • Percent of the Start Balance - the percent of the starting balance;
    • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
    • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
    • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.
      • Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.
      • Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.
    • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false);
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
    • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
      • true - use the multi-currency tester;
      • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
    • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
    • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
    • Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
        Trading within the week:
        • Monday - trade on Monday;
        • ...
        • Friday - trade on Friday.
        Time trading within a day:
        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
          • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
          • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
          • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
          Time to disable on Friday:
          • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
          • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



        Recommended products
        Srfire Hedge Position
        Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
        Experts
        SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
        Hamster Scalping mt5
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.71 (242)
        Experts
        Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
        Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
        Percival David
        Experts
        Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
        Nusantara MT5
        Agus Santoso
        Experts
        MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
        Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
        Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
        Experts
        Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
        Radiant MT5
        Sigit Hariyono
        Experts
        Radiant EA is a fully automated trading advisor that utilizes complex algorithms and a variety of strategies, primarily based on various indicators for entry and a Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) as a trend filter. It works by first identifying prevailing trends using the MLP, then using various strategies based on these indicators to execute trades. Why using multi-strategy? A multi-strategy enhances capital protection and smooths equity curve by deploying diverse trading systems such as trend-f
        Aurevia Btcusd EA MT5
        Anastase Byiringiro
        Experts
        Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5  Professional BTCUSD Automated Trading by Utazima MentorCreate Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for BTCUSD / Bitcoin . It combines H1 market analysis, M1 execution monitoring, multi-layer signal confirmation, automatic trade management, broker-aware execution and capital-based risk control. OFFICIAL PUBLIC DEMO MONITORING Public monitoring for Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 started on 17 August 2026. The public demo account has
        GoldenRatioX
        Serhii Sharlai
        Experts
        GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
        Gridingale MT5
        Arthur Hatchiguian
        4.67 (9)
        Experts
        Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
        FREE
        SY Gold Breakout Engine
        Sam Anthony R Young
        Experts
        SY - Gold Breakout Engine No martingale. No grid. No recovery systems. Smart Breakout Trading for Gold SY - Gold Breakout Engine is an automated trading system designed to capture high-probability moves on XAUUSD using a structured breakout approach. The EA identifies key levels from both the previous daily High/Low and the London session range, placing pending orders to enter the market only when price breaks out with momentum. Built with integrated risk management, trailing logic, and equi
        Cyclone Intraday
        Mikhail Mitin
        5 (1)
        Experts
        How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
        Fractal Trend Master
        Marcus Vinicius
        Experts
        The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
        Umbra Vault AI EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        Experts
        KineticEdge Vault EA — Where Momentum Meets Protection Gold does not forgive hesitation. It rewards precision. KineticEdge Vault EA is a fully automated trading system designed for one market and one market only: XAUUSD. Instead of chasing every price movement, the system focuses on specific market conditions where momentum begins to build: compression, imbalance, breakout potential and directional expansion. When the setup is not strong enough, the system simply stays out of the market. Live Ve
        Maxi Daxi
        Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
        1 (1)
        Experts
        Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
        The Last Pharaon
        Alexander Oropesa Marrero
        Experts
        Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
        VHV Trend U
        Hadi Sadek
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
        Panha Scalping EA MT5
        Huy Phanna
        2.75 (4)
        Experts
        PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
        FREE
        Gold Edge V1
        Thorsten Koch
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
        US500 Scalper
        Sergey Batudayev
        Experts
        The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
        Spike Hunt EA
        Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
        Experts
        Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes   The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike. This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pinpoint precise counter-trend entry points. How Does the Core Strate
        Cypher King
        Youssef Souih Hejjaji
        Experts
        Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
        VectorAnchor
        Jerome Alan Wood
        Experts
        # VectorAnchor (v1.05) VectorAnchor is a multi-pair grid Expert Advisor for **AUDUSD, EURUSD, and NZDUSD on H1**, built around controlled grid recovery and basket-level profit management. Version 1.05 adds two major upgrades: a **built-in regime filter** that keeps the EA out of the market conditions that break grid systems, and **equity-scaled position sizing**. The EA automatically applies the validated configuration for whichever of the three pairs it is attached to — no manual setup of the
        Bobot Scalper Gold
        Richard Tolentino
        Experts
        BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
        ExtremeX
        Noelle Chua Mei Ping
        Experts
        This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
        Hawk Turn Grid EA
        AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
        Experts
        Hawk Turn Grid EA Capture market turning points with confidence. Recover with intelligence. Hawk Turn Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines market reversal detection with an advanced Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability turning points in the market. Inspired by the precision and timing of a hawk, the EA waits patiently for favorable reversal conditions before executing trades, helping traders enter the market at strategic price levels. Rather than opening
        Blue CARA MT5
        Duc Anh Le
        Experts
        | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
        Investopedia FIVE
        Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
        Experts
        Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
        MSNR Gold Prop
        Thi Kieu Trang Do
        Experts
        MSNR Gold Prop EA **Silver MSNR Gold Prop EA** is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clean, disciplined, and structure-based trading system. The EA is built around the MSNR trading framework, focusing on higher timeframe support and resistance, market reaction zones, liquidity behavior, MISS setup, engulfing confirmation, momentum, and trend continuation. This is not a random signal robot. The EA is designed to wait for stronger confluence conditions befor
        Aussie Precision
        Kaloyan Ivanov
        Experts
        Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
        CloudPiercer EA
        Jhay Are Budomo
        Experts
        CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Titan MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.67 (12)
        Experts
        Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
        Iron Stops
        Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
        4.8 (25)
        Experts
        100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency. Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essenti
        Quantum Queen X MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (39)
        Experts
        The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
        Smart Gold Hunter
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.05 (56)
        Experts
        Important update Previous set files should not be used with SGH Ultimate. Please use the updated set files prepared for this version. For details about the latest update and the current live-signal set file, please check the dedicated MQL5 blog post. No Grid / No Martingale / No Recovery / No Hedging / Single Entry with SL / One Shot Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a Gold EA with no grid, no martingale,
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.48 (105)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (48)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.38 (153)
        Experts
        Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
        ThunderGold Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        4.64 (11)
        Experts
        ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
        MoonDog EA
        James Vito Armin Bianchini
        5 (9)
        Experts
        LIMITED PRICE — $299 The current price is temporarily limited to $299 A major upgrade is currently planned, introducing new Machine Learning & AI features designed to further enhance MoonDog EA. Secure your copy at $299 before the major update is released. MoonDog EA is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The system combines five independent breakout strategies designed to identify different breakout and price-expansion conditions. MoonDog
        Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
        Fan Yang
        4 (29)
        Experts
        Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
        TwisterPro Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        4.43 (136)
        Experts
        Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.96 (215)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        Lizard
        Marco Scherer
        4.29 (55)
        Experts
        WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
        Gold Snap
        Chen Jia Qi
        4.5 (18)
        Experts
        Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
        Cortex IDX
        Vladimir Mametov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
        Zoomini
        Gennady Sergienko
        1.56 (16)
        Experts
        Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
        Vexora sera
        Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
        5 (6)
        Experts
        Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
        Smart Gold Impulse
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        3.9 (21)
        Experts
        No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using,you can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results Set files of the current running signal account and live chat access link will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers after the buyer sends a short comment from the comment section At the same time, this is still a launch version , not a fully mass-promoted final-sta
        Quantum Athena X
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
        Zerqon EA
        Vladimir Lekhovitser
        3.42 (31)
        Experts
        Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.57 (23)
        Experts
        UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +300% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
        Goldwave EA MT5
        Shengzu Zhong
        4.53 (74)
        Experts
        Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
        Pulse Engine
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.08 (37)
        Experts
        UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
        Aura Gold Pro Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide LIMITED PRICE — $400 Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading https://www.
        Quantum iGold MT5
        Yassine Mouhssine
        4.54 (39)
        Experts
        Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (505)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        The Gold Space
        Ayush V Jain
        5 (4)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.34 (113)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        Gold Neural Core
        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        Experts
        Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        4.04 (25)
        Experts
        NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
        More from author
        EA Skynet MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.25 (4)
        Experts
        This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
        EA Black Scorpion MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        1 (1)
        Experts
        The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
        Two Dragon for MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. Product reviews are welcome. We hope you will find it useful. МetaТrader 4 version:  https://www.mq
        EA Skynet
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.8 (15)
        Experts
        This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
        Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
        EA Red Dragon MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.7 (10)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
        Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
        Info body and shadow candles
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
        Wolfe waves modified
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
        Trend modified
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
        Expert trend one point
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
        Wolfe waves ultra
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
        EA on waves Woolf
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
        Time close bar
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
        Ultra Breakout
        Ruslan Pishun
        2 (1)
        Experts
        The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
        Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
        Ruslan Pishun
        Utilities
        The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
        EA Alex
        Ruslan Pishun
        1.8 (5)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
        EA Fox
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
        EA Innovative PRO
        Ruslan Pishun
        1 (1)
        Experts
        EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
        EA named Chappie
        Ruslan Pishun
        2 (4)
        Experts
        Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
        EA Two MA
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
        Two Dragon
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
        EA Red Dragon
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.13 (8)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
        Neon System N1 PRO
        Ruslan Pishun
        1.75 (4)
        Experts
        Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
        EA Black Scorpion
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.88 (8)
        Experts
        The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
        Ultimatum Breakout
        Ruslan Pishun
        2 (10)
        Experts
        Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
        EA Gideon
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
        EA Manager
        Ruslan Pishun
        3 (2)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
        EA Morpheus
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.42 (12)
        Experts
        Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
        EA Super scalper universal
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
        Filter:
        Victor Minaev
        2819
        Victor Minaev 2019.08.09 21:04 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Reply to review