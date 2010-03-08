Fractal Divergence Channel

Fractal Divergence Channel is based on the fractal divergence patterns, representing them in the form of a channel with the borders changing the moment the next pattern appears. The upper border of the channel corresponds to the upper part of the last found bearish fractal divergence pattern. The lower border of the channel is the lower part of the last found bullish pattern (see screenshot 1).

Compared to the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator, the channel version has the same parameters with addition of two:

  • Alert on level breakdown? - an Alert window appears when the price breaks the upper or lower border of the channel. The next window will appear only when the opposite border is broken.
  • Notification on level breakdown? - send notification to mobile devices when the price breaks the upper or lower border of the channel.

Representation of the fractal divergence in the form of a channel helps not only visually mark the level of the last two patterns (bullish and bearish), but also evaluate the current market trend:

  1. The market is in a flat. Channel with a normal relative position of the boundaries (the resistance level is above the support level), where the boundaries are successively approaching each other (see screenshot 2).
  2. Uptrend. Channel with relative position of the boundaries, where they are sequentially raised (see screenshot 3).
  3. Downtrend. Channel with relative position of the boundaries, where they are sequentially lowered (see screenshot 4).
  4. Transitional state of the market. Channel with abnormal relative position of the boundaries (the support level is below the resistance level). It is impossible to say anything adequately about the state of the market. Such states often precede a change in the current trend, and therefore it is better to be out of the market at such times (see screenshot 5).
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Фрактальная дивергенция - это   скрытая дивергенция, построенная на фракталах Билла Вильямса. Бычья фрактальная дивергенция представляет собой комбинацию из двух нижних фракталов, последний из которых расположен ниже предыдущего, и при этом две свечи справа от минимума последнего фрактала имеют минимумы выше уровня предыдущего фрактала (см. скриншот 1). Медвежья фрактальная дивергенция - это комбинация из двух соседних верхних фракталов, последний из которых расположен выше, чем предыдущий верхн
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General information The indicator determines the areas of flat and trending market states by comparing the average and current volatilities. Flat areas are rectangles of a user-defined color. It is easy to determine the maximum and minimum of the flat area, as well as its height in points. The beginning of each trend area is marked with an arrow indicating the direction of the trend. Tuning parameters 1. Averaging period - period for calculating average volatility 2. Color of flat region -
Fractals divergence channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Канал фрактальной дивергенции базируется на   паттернах фрактальной дивергенции , представляя их в виде канала, границы которого изменяются в момент появления очередного паттерна. Верхняя граница канала соответствует верхней части последнего найденного медвежьего паттерна фрактальной дивергенции. Нижняя граница канала - это нижняя часть последнего найденного бычьего паттерна (см. скриншот 1). По отношению к индикатору   FractalDivergence_Patterns , канальная версия обладает теми же параметрами,
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4.8 (5)
Indicators
A fractal divergence is a hidden divergence , based on Bill Williams' fractals. A bullish fractal divergence is a combination of two lower fractals, the last of which is located below the previous one, and, at the same time, two candles to the right of the Low of the last fractal have Lows higher than the previous fractal level (see screenshot 1). A bearish fractal divergence is a combination of two adjacent upper fractals, the last of which is located above the previous one, but, at the same ti
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BearBullBalance
Ihor Herasko
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The indicator shows the number and ratio of ticks with the price growth and fall for each candle of the chart. The upper part of the histogram in the form of thin lines shows the number of price growth ticks (bullish strength), while the lower part shows the amount of price fall ticks (bearish strength). The thicker histogram bars is the difference between the strength of bulls and bears. A positive difference is displayed in green, and the negative one is red. The strength of bulls increases wh
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4 (4)
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The "Chart synchronization" utility (the SynchronizeCharts indicator) can help traders in simultaneous trading on multiple financial instruments, as it automatically scrolls all or selected charts of the terminal according to the position of the master chart.  Four charts are shown in the screenshot 1. The EURUSD chart is the master chart, as the SynchronizeCharts indicator is attached to it. As a result, the other three charts are displayed on the timeline starting from 2017.02.17 23:15. Any fu
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5 (2)
Utilities
The TemplateSwitcher utility allows automatically switching the set of indicators and objects used on the chart depending on the current timeframe and/or symbol. It often happens that an indicator with a certain period is used on a chart of a higher timeframe, while the same indicator with an increased calculation period is required for a smaller timeframe. Of course, it is possible to open two charts of different timeframes with the required indicator periods. But what if duplication of charts
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Experts
The Expert Advisor generates trading signals based on the values of the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator. A Buy signal is generated when the indicator detects a support level, and a Sell signal is generated when the resistance level is found (see Fig. 1: blue arrows show buying, red arrows show selling). The Expert Advisor does not require the indicator to be additionally used, and can display the appropriate support and resistance levels. Parameters The "Fractal divergence parameters" bloc
Structured Zig Zag
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The indicator identifies ordered trend structures. Each structure consists of at least three waves: the formation of the primary movement, a rollback, and a breakout of the primary movement. One wave in the structure is considered to be the market movement between opposite price extremes, which corresponded to different positions of the points of the classic Parabolic Support And Reverse (PSAR) indicator relative to the closing prices of the candles: a point below the price - searching for a m
Template Switcher
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Utilities
Утилита TemplateSwitcher позволяет автоматически переключать набор используемых на графике индикаторов и объектов в зависимости от текущего таймфрейма графика и/или символа. Часто бывает так, что на графике старшего таймфрейма используется индикатор с одним периодом расчета, а для младшего таймфрейма этот же индикатор необходим с увеличенным периодом расчета. Можно, конечно же, открыть два графика разных таймфреймов с нужными периодами индикатора. Но что, если мы не можем позволить себе дублиров
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