Fractal Divergence Channel is based on the fractal divergence patterns, representing them in the form of a channel with the borders changing the moment the next pattern appears. The upper border of the channel corresponds to the upper part of the last found bearish fractal divergence pattern. The lower border of the channel is the lower part of the last found bullish pattern (see screenshot 1).

Compared to the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator, the channel version has the same parameters with addition of two:

Alert on level breakdown? - an Alert window appears when the price breaks the upper or lower border of the channel. The next window will appear only when the opposite border is broken.

- an Alert window appears when the price breaks the upper or lower border of the channel. The next window will appear only when the opposite border is broken. Notification on level breakdown? - send notification to mobile devices when the price breaks the upper or lower border of the channel.

Representation of the fractal divergence in the form of a channel helps not only visually mark the level of the last two patterns (bullish and bearish), but also evaluate the current market trend: