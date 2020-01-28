Forex Climber Scalper

This robot scalper is built on the algorithm of advancing price movement. The robot analyzes the market for the "N" number of bars and sets virtual points of peak minimum and maximum waves of movement on the analyzed history. Further, the robot at each tick measures the speed of price movement. If the price moves at a certain speed to a virtual point, the robot opens a buy or sell order, depending on the situation. After the order is open, StopLoss and TakeProfit are placed, and the transaction is followed by TrailingStop in order to get a minimum profit. The robot is configured in such a way that in most cases an open order closes with a positive result. If the transaction was closed at a loss, the robot opens the next transaction with a volume less than the previous one. This is done in order to minimize the risks of falling into a series of drawdowns. Depending on the Risk parameter, the robot sets the volume of opened transactions as% of the deposit. It is recommended to use this robot for trading on cent or micro accounts.





Advantages of the robot:

works on a scalping system.

It is very easy to configure for trading on any currency pair. If you bought a robot and don’t know how to configure it, you will receive detailed advice from our professional trader.

The robot trades with deposits from $ 50. Recommended minimum deposit is $ 100.

the robot trades with a spread of up to 10 pips, if you trade on five-digit accounts.

The robot can be configured to trade on multiple currency pairs at once.

The robot trades on all time frames above M5.

This is a fully automatic robot. He does not need to help trade. He does everything himself.

The robot can trade on VPS servers. At the same time, we recommend using the VPS server of mql5.com

















Robot Settings: