Forex Climber Scalper
- Experts
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 28 January 2020
- Activations: 20
This robot scalper is built on the algorithm of advancing price movement. The robot analyzes the market for the "N" number of bars and sets virtual points of peak minimum and maximum waves of movement on the analyzed history. Further, the robot at each tick measures the speed of price movement. If the price moves at a certain speed to a virtual point, the robot opens a buy or sell order, depending on the situation. After the order is open, StopLoss and TakeProfit are placed, and the transaction is followed by TrailingStop in order to get a minimum profit. The robot is configured in such a way that in most cases an open order closes with a positive result. If the transaction was closed at a loss, the robot opens the next transaction with a volume less than the previous one. This is done in order to minimize the risks of falling into a series of drawdowns. Depending on the Risk parameter, the robot sets the volume of opened transactions as% of the deposit. It is recommended to use this robot for trading on cent or micro accounts.
Advantages of the robot:
- works on a scalping system.
- It is very easy to configure for trading on any currency pair. If you bought a robot and don’t know how to configure it, you will receive detailed advice from our professional trader.
- The robot trades with deposits from $ 50. Recommended minimum deposit is $ 100.
- the robot trades with a spread of up to 10 pips, if you trade on five-digit accounts.
- The robot can be configured to trade on multiple currency pairs at once.
- The robot trades on all time frames above M5.
- This is a fully automatic robot. He does not need to help trade. He does everything himself.
- The robot can trade on VPS servers. At the same time, we recommend using the VPS server of mql5.com
Robot Settings:
- Risk - indicates the size of the trading lot. It is indicated as% of the deposit. When depositing $ 100, if the parameter Risk = 1, the robot will open transactions with a volume of 0.01 If your balance is $ 1000, and the parameter Risk = 1, the robot will open transactions with a volume of 0.1
- series - this parameter indicates how many maximum orders can be in a losing series at which the volume of each next order will be less than the previous one. For example, if parameter = 2, then after a losing trade, the next 2 orders will be opened with a decrease in volume. This is done in order to minimize the consequences of getting the robot into a loss-making series of transactions.
- multiplier - this parameter indicates how much less the next open trade will be after a loss-making one. If parameter = 7, then the deal will open with the same volume. If the parameter is equal to 1, then the next opened transaction will be as 10% of the previous transaction. If the parameter is 10, then the next deal will be 150% more than the previous one. In total there are 10 modes of this parameter. All of them affect the size of the order following a closed losing order.
- TakeProfit - the parameter indicates the TakeProfit size for buy and sell orders. TakeProfit is the same for all orders.
- StopLossBuy - the parameter indicates the size of StopLoss for buy transactions.
- StopLossSell - the parameter indicates the StopLoss size for sell deals.
- volume_buy - the parameter indicates the maximum volume for the current candle, to which buy transactions will be opened. If the volume of the current candle is higher than specified in the parameter, no deals will be opened. Serves as a filter.
- volume_sell - the parameter indicates the maximum volume for the current candle to which sell deals will be opened. If the volume of the current candle is higher than specified in the parameter, no deals will be opened. Serves as a filter.
- TrailingStopLossBuy - TrailingStop for buy trades.
- TrailingStopLossSell - TrailingStop for sell trades.
- maximum_spread - the maximum spread at which trades will be opened. For five-digit accounts, it is indicated in pips.
- Magic_number - indicates the magic number of the robot. If you want to launch several robots for different currency pairs on one trading account, you need to specify a unique magic number in each robot. This will help the robot recognize its deals and work only with them.
- comment - in this parameter you can specify which comment the robot should leave in the opened orders.