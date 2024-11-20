The First Red MT4

1. Introduction

The “First Red” Indicator is a tool designed to pinpoint dynamic market turning points by combining local price extremes with signals from the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) oscillator. Based on Dariusz Dargo’s original concept, it marks specific candles on your chart that meet the conditions of the “First Red” setup or its related variants—“Second Red,” “First Green,” and “Second Green.” These classifications let traders see at a glance when momentum may be shifting.

2. Core Concepts

Local Extremes

A candle is considered a local maximum if its High is greater than the Highs of surrounding bars, and a local minimum if its Low is lower than the Lows of surrounding bars. The indicator uses a look back window to confirm that a candle’s price truly stands out above or below its neighbours.

MACD Integration

The MACD histogram helps verify whether momentum is turning bullish or bearish:

  • Bearish turn: MACD values transition from rising to falling.
  • Bullish turn: MACD values transition from falling to rising.

3. Signal Definitions

  1. First Red

    • Local Maximum + MACD Flip downward on the Same Candle
    • The candle itself forms a local maximum and simultaneously causes the MACD to shift from rising to falling at its Close.
    • Chart Symbol: A red number “1” above the candle.

  2. Second Red

    • Local Maximum on the Previous Candle + MACD Flip on the Next Candle
    • The previous candle established a local maximum, but the MACD did not flip downward at that time.
    • The next candle (which is lower than the previous peak) does cause the MACD to turn bearish.
    • Chart Symbol: A red number “2” above the candle.

  3. First Green

    • Local Minimum + MACD Flip upward on the Same Candle
    • The candle itself creates a local minimum and simultaneously causes the MACD to shift from falling to rising at its Close.
    • Chart Symbol: A green number “1” below the candle.

  4. Second Green

    • Local Minimum on the Previous Candle + MACD Flip on the Next Candle
    • The previous candle established a local minimum, but the MACD did not flip upward at that time.
    • The next candle (which is higher than the previous trough) does cause the MACD to turn bullish.
    • Chart Symbol: A green number “2” below the candle.

4. Indicator Settings

MACD_Strength

  • Purpose
    Sets the number of consecutive bars the MACD must move in a single direction before a reversal signal is recognized.
  • Logic
    • For a bearish signal (red markers), the MACD must have been continuously rising for the specified number of bars (i.e., MACD_Strength) before it flips downward.
    • For a bullish signal (green markers), the MACD must have been continuously falling for MACD_Strength bars before it flips upward.
  • Interpretation
    A larger MACD_Strength value filters out weaker moves by requiring a stronger, more sustained MACD trend prior to suggesting a reversal.

Candle_Extreme_Strength

  • Purpose
    Defines how many bars must be checked to confirm that the current candle is truly a local maximum or minimum.
  • Logic
    • The indicator looks for the highest High or lowest Low within the last Candle_Extreme_Strength bars.
    • If the candle in question is the highest within that window, it’s a local top; if it’s the lowest, it’s a local bottom.
  • Interpretation
    A higher Candle_Extreme_Strength places a stricter requirement on what qualifies as an extreme, generally indicating a more significant potential turning point.

5. Why Two Types of Signals?

  • First Signals
    The same bar both creates the price extreme and triggers the MACD direction change.
  • Second Signals
    The local extreme occurs on one bar, but the MACD flip occurs on the following bar.

The “First” signals, which occur on the very candle that forms a local extreme and flips the MACD, are considered slightly stronger than the “Second” signals, which appear just one candle later. However, both “First” and “Second” signals provide robust indications of a potential market reversal.

By contrast, if the MACD change occurs multiple candles after the local extremum, the resulting signals are delayed and—according to Dariusz Dargo—are not recommended for opening new positions. These later signals often lag the actual turning point and may not offer the same trading advantage.

6. Indicator Features

  • Visual Clarity
    Marks candles directly on the chart with numerical labels (“1” or “2”), making it simple to identify potential turning points.
  • MACD-Based Confirmation
    Uses the MACD oscillator to filter out weaker signals and confirm true momentum shifts.
  • Customization
    Adjust number sizes, colours, and label placement to suit your personal trading style or chart theme.

7. Conclusion

The “First Red” Indicator offers a structured approach to spotting key market reversals using a blend of local price extremes and MACD signals. By distinguishing between “First” and “Second” candles, traders can decide whether they prefer early signals (labelled “1”) or further confirmation (labelled “2”). Fine-tune the MACD_Strength and Candle_Extreme_Strength settings to match your risk tolerance and style, and apply this indicator to any market or timeframe for a clearer picture of potential turning points.



Recommended products
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
RSI Momentum Arrows
Martin Eshleman
Indicators
Summary This indicator is based on RSI and Momentum indicators. It also considers moving averages of these two indicators. The three indicators have adjustable settings. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications. The arrows can be used in the EA and the inputs can also be optimiz
FREE
TDSequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
To access the TD sequential Scanner for MT5, please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123369?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page. One of the MT5 versions includes additional timeframes such as M1, M2, M3,H2,H6,H8 and so on.( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123367?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page) TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in fi
Parabolic SAR Dashboard Multi timeframe
John Benjamin
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard allows you to add and monitor PSAR trends. The multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard will save you a lot of time and gives you a single view of the markets using PSAR. In short, you can just view one window and get a snapshot of up to 21 instruments on your MT4 platform. The indicator opens in a sub-window. Below are the features of the PSAR Dashboard Indicator Modify PSAR Settings: The PSAR Dashboard comes with default PSAR settings of 0.02 (Step) and 0
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Volatility oscillator analyze the past and current market data with a mathematical formula to display the result in a form of an oscillator. The growing and deteriorating waves are equivalent to high and low volatility in the asset.  In a nutshell, volatility is simply a measurement of the price fluctuation of an asset over a certain period of time. Without volatility, there would not much movement in the market and traders would not be able to profit from the price movements. Use of Volatil
MACD colored
AMS Trading
Indicators
This indicator is based on the standard MACD indicator, but showing the changes up and down colored. It is a nice assistance to visualize our Expert MAGIC MACD. MAGIC MACD MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41144?period=0 MAGIC MACD MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41151?period=0 Inputs in the Indicator: Fast EMA: standard is 12 Slow EMA: standard is 26 Signal: depending on what you want to see. For the MAGIC MACD the standard is 1 in common settings: Fixed M
BDB First Wiseman for MT4
Sergey Chepurnykh
5 (1)
Indicators
Bearish/Bullish divergent bar . One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman) When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change. It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO. When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short trade - low of bar, long trade high of bar), a
Fibo label
Damir Satridinov
5 (2)
Indicators
Индикатор рисует уровни Фибоначчи с выделенными Ценовыми метками.При установке индикатора на график необходимо создать трендовую линию с именем указанным в поле" Unique name of trend line to place fib on ". По умолчанию имя=" Unique name of trend line to place fib on"  =     "+"    .В индикаторе можно заменить уровни фибоначчи по своему усмотрению.Также меняются цвет,стиль,толщина линий и т. д.
FREE
DrawFibonacci MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, Because Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, you can know at a glance the price to buy at a push or sell back. Therefore, you can trade in favorable conditions in a trending market. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made
Tweezers 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Divergence Pro Multi Oscillator Confluence
Mauricio Machado
Indicators
Stop relying on a single oscillator for your reversals!   Divergence Pro is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to spot high-probability market reversal points by finding   confluence across 11 powerful oscillators . Instead of getting fake signals from just one RSI or MACD, Divergence Pro scans the market and only alerts you when multiple indicators agree on a divergence at the exact same time. It filters out the noise and leaves you with only the strongest setups.   KEY FEATURES:
AO unpaid divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ How to use the Demo version ]  [ MT5 Version ]  AO unpaid divergences MT4 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on
Projection Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Projection Trend - a Forex arrow indicator without redrawing does not change its signals when the market situation changes, does not adjust to the chart. The signals given by him are unambiguous. Traders build a trading system that provides good signals 80-90% of the time. The indicator showing the points of entry and exit from the market with arrows is able to bring results not only in the Forex market, but also when working with binary options. You can buy it and install it in MetaTrader you
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
Indicators
Fibonacci Trend Marker   — is a trend indicator that analyzes the behavior of the current candle relative to the High-Low (HL) range of previous candles using Fibonacci retracement levels. It visually tracks trend strength, signaling potential weakening or reversal through a change in candle color. Features: Designed for trend-focused traders, it helps quickly identify trend changes based on Fibonacci levels. Effective on any timeframe with sufficient market volatility, when a sequence of 3–5 c
Clever RSI
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
TrendTunnel
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings. It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame. You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them. You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines .   Settings TimeFrame – trend timeframe Description – show description of line
KT De Munyuk MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT De Munyuk is a trend-based indicator that uses   Parabolic SAR   to identify the market direction. The indicator shows the PSAR in the form of green/red dots using a separate window. Buy Signal:   When a green dot appears after a series of at least three red dots. Buy Exit:   When a red dot appears on the current or next higher time frame. Sell Signal:   When a red dot appears after a series of at least three green dots. Sell Exit:   When a green dot appears on the current or next higher
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
Turns Area Alert
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The indicator points at the areas of the potential price reversals using alerts. It is based on the moving average and RSI indicators, and shows their difference. Description of the indicator settings: EMA_Period — The averaging period for the calculation of the Moving Average indicator. EMA_Method — Averaging method. Can be any of the enumeration values, SMA — simple averaging, EMA — exponential averaging, SMMA — smoothed averaging, LWMA — linearly weighted averaging. EMA_Price — applied price.
Visual ATR Bands Midline Trend Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trend Dynamics with ATR Bands Midline Trend Indicator! The ATR Bands Midline Trend Indicator is a meticulously crafted tool designed to help traders identify trends with precision using the Average True Range (ATR) as a foundation. This indicator focuses on calculating a midline derived from ATR bands, providing a unique perspective for traders to detect trend direction and strength effectively. Important: This indicator is not optimized, leaving the door open for you to tai
BeST Profit Taker Exits
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Profit Taker Exits is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding vital part of Jim Berg's Trading System.It timely locates the most likely points/bars of significant Profit Taking and can be easily used as an add-on to any Trading System/Method . The Indicator consists of 2 Take Profit lines deriving as (MA ± times the ATR) usually the upper one above the prices (for Long Trades) and the lower one below prices (for Short Trades). When the Close (or High by choice) of a bar is above
Ratio market
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.41 (17)
Indicators
Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
FREE
ExtremeFinder
Matous Bartl
5 (1)
Indicators
Description: ExtremeFinder analyze chart and find local extremes - maximum and minimum. Searched extreme is always of opposite type then previous. Local extreme is confirmed when price difference is higher then set price difference, but not sooner then after set number of candles. Two different types of Local extreme confirmation are performed: Normal for common Price changes, Quick for steep Price changes. Price difference to confirm local extreme can be set as absolute value, in percent of lo
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci
Daifallah Alamri
Indicators
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Golden Range 2
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
Golden Range 2 is one of the top entry indicators securing its future with its results.  Indicator settings: Points = how precise pattern detection is AlertConfirmation = turn on(true) off(false) alert CalculatedBars = how many bars will be calculated Please leave Positive comments, reviews. Buffer 0 Buy Arrow, Buffer 1 Sell Arrow, Buffer2 Buy Signal(Value:1/0), Buffer3 Sell Signal(Value:1/0)  Buy Green, Sell Red
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
Indicators
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
Hubbles Correlator
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The correlation coefficient reflects the relationship between two values. It shows the dependence of changes in one value on changes in another. For example, from changes in the price of EURUSD and EURNZD. The correlation coefficient in trade, currency relations is constantly changing. Special indicators of correlation help to define it, trace changes, draw correct conclusions. One of them is the Hubbles Correlator indicator. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other char
Piercing and Dark Cloud Cover 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
More from author
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
Supply Demand FVG Zones
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicators
Supply or demand zones refer to price areas where a significant amount of supply or demand had previously entered the market, causing prices to either fall or rise. If the price returns to the demand or supply zone, it is likely to bounce off due to the large number of orders previously placed within the zone. These orders will be defended in these areas. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a concept used to identify imbalances in the equilibrium of buying and selling. Fair Value Gaps are formed in a t
MT5 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator helps you monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes all at once. It displays the occurrence of divergences between price and the MACD indicator in a clear and easy-to-read table. Monitoring multiple timeframes and currency pairs in one place helps traders identify a divergence without needing to switch between charts. Divergences can be bullish or bearish. For example, if the price forms a higher high while the MACD forms a lower high, this indicates bearish divergence. On th
The First Red MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
1. Introduction The “First Red” Indicator is a tool designed to pinpoint dynamic market turning points by combining local price extremes with signals from the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) oscillator. Based on Dariusz Dargo’s original concept, it marks specific candles on your chart that meet the conditions of the “First Red” setup or its related variants—“Second Red,” “First Green,” and “Second Green.” These classifications let traders see at a glance when momentum may be shifti
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout MT5 Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
Purpose of the Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout Scanner Indicator: The Inside Bar & Outside Bar Breakout Scanner  is an advanced dashboard designed to scan multiple instruments and timeframes simultaneously. Its primary function is to identify two powerful candlestick patterns—the  Inside Bar (IB)  and the  Outside Bar (OB) —and then to detect and classify breakouts from these formations. The indicator presents its findings in a clean, organized table, signaling potential trend continuation o
Symbol
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Utilities
For those who monitor charts from afar, this utility is essential. It displays the chart symbol, time frame, and bid price as text. Users can adjust the text position, color, and font size. It’s also a useful tool for forex video publishers. There will be no more complaints about which symbol and time frame are displayed on the screen, even if the content is viewed on a phone. Symbol prefixes such as “_ecn” or “_stp” can be removed from the displayed symbol.
FREE
Supply Demand FVG
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including: Supply Zones Demand Zones Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone. Key Features: Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior. Flexible Zone Timeframes: Zones can be plotted independently of the chart's timeframe, enabling sce
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicators
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Version 4.00 The Ultimate Market Command Center just got smarter. Now with Programmable Logic Presets. The Integrated Dashboard Scanner (IDS) monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single, DPI-aware panel. Version 4.00 introduces a revolutionary Preset Editor , allowing you to combine signals from different modules into complex, custom strategies without writing a single line of code. NEW IN VERSION 4.00: Filter Presets & Logic Editor Stop scanning for
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review