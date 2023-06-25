DrawFibonacci MT4
- Indicators
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Kazuya YamaokaForex Trader & Forex Live Streamer💹I am publishing all trading steps📹Mainly, US Dollar straight🇺🇸🇪🇺🇯🇵🇬🇧🇨🇳🇦🇺🇨🇦🇨🇭🇭🇰I monetize with 9 MetaTrader original indicators based on established tactics📈I am publishing my daily income on social medias📊
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 June 2023
- Activations: 5
Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement,
Because Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, you can know at a glance the price to buy at a push or sell back.
Therefore, you can trade in favorable conditions in a trending market.
We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system.
Please check for yourself if it is usable.
Please check it out for yourself.
https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex
We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk.
We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by the use of the information provided.