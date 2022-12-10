KT Weis Wave Volume MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The KT Weis Wave Volume is a technical indicator based on the current market trend and description of the price movement's direction. The indicator is based on volume and displays the cumulative volumes for price increases and decreases in the price chart.
In addition, the indicator window shows a histogram of green and rising red waves.
The green color represents upward movement; the more the price rises, the larger the green volume. The red color represents a decreasing wave; the larger the red volumes become as the price falls. By examining each wave it produces, the indicator enables you to comprehend the state of the volatile market.
Features
- The indicator provides price waves and volumes for any market.
- It assists in determining the trend's direction as well as its strength.
- You can customize the settings and color schemes to your preferences.
- It works in all time frames.
How the KT Weis Wave Volume Works
The Weis Waves volume sums up the wave volumes in each wave. This is how we receive a bar chart of cumulative volumes of alternating waves.
Namely, the cumulative volume makes the Weis Wave charts unique. It allowed for comparing the relation of the wave sequence characteristics, such as the correspondence of the applied force (expressed in the volume) and the received result (on the price bar).