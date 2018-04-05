KT CCI Surfer MT4
- Experts
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
KT CCI Surfer uses a mean reversion trading strategy with a combination of extreme overbought/oversold zone detection using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Developed by Donald Lambert in 1980, CCI is a leading indicator that helps to identify the overbought/oversold region in the market without any lag.
Obviously, not every overbought/oversold signal turns out into a price reversal. However, when combined with a well-planned mean reversion strategy, it produces excellent results.
Recommendations
- Pairs: All major pairs.
- Timeframe: 4-Hour
- Account type: Hedged
- Leverage: 1:100
- Risk: 2% per trade
Features
- KT CCI Surfer incorporated a genuinely advanced mean reversion strategy combined with the lag-free detection of overbought/oversold zones using CCI.
- Volatility based stop loss and profit target to achieve more stable and proportional growth.
- It is equipped with multiple entry filters such as trend filter, vortex filter, volatility filter, MMI, and week days filter.
- Fixed fractional money management to achieve an exponential equity growth.
Input Parameters
- ----- Strategy Settings -----
- CCI Period: choose a CCI period between 14 to 100.
- Apply to: Typical price (we don't recommend to change this value.)
- ----- Trade Settings -----
- Lot Size Method: fixed lot size / auto lot sizing
- Risk per trade: we recommend 2% risk per trade.
- ----- Exit Settings -----
- Stoploss Method: none / pips / volatility
- Takeprofit Method: none / pips / volatility
- SL Trailing Method: none / pips / volatility
- ----- Set the filters -----
- Trend Filter: if true, it open positions only in the direction of trend.
- Volatility Filter: if true, it allows positions only in a duration of high volatility.
- Vortex Filter: if true, it filters the entries using the Vortex filter.
- MMI Filter: if true, it filters the positions using the Market Meanness Index.
- Day Filter: allows or debar the trades on certain days of the week.