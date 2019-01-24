ZeroPoint
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ZeroPoint signals a change in the moving average angle, the LevelZero parameter sets the zero point circle, there are limits from -LevelZero to LevelZero including will be considered the zero point, it can be indicated in red on the histogram.
Options:
LevelZero - zero point [-LevelZero, LevelZero];
Length - the length of the moving average;
Start - the starting point for calculating the angle;
End - is the end point for calculating the angle;
MetodMA - averaging method;
AppliedPrice - apply to price averaging.