Advanced reversal system RRR 1 to 5 free
- Indicators
- Andrii Malakhov
- Version: 1.0
The indicator shows entry points with Risk-Reward-Ratio 1 to 5. Main timeframe H1. Works on every pair. The main logic - is to find a reversal level, and then track the price reaction to this level. Doesn't need any settings. As a standard, it paint 5 levels of the same take-profit (red / blue for sellers and buys) and 1 stop-loss level - orange.
ATTENTION! Test version of the indicator. Works only on the USDCAD pair! The full version can be bought here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61347
Indicators algorithm:
1) first looks for oblique mirrors (oblique mirror levels).
2) from the mirror level draw the entry level at a certain distance from the price.
3) waits for the moment until the price touch to this level.
4) depending on how the price approached the level - touched it or break it, the indicator makes recommendations to buy for a reversal or sell to continue the movement after a retest.
Indicator settings for H1:
- sell_color- color of sell levels and arrows
- buy_color- color of buy levels and arrows
- Max history- how deep to go through history (300 bars by default)
- TP count- how many to draw the same take-profit (5 by default)
- Entry point wait bars- how many bars to draw the reversal level (300 bars by default)
- Show angle mirrors- show oblique mirrors (oblique mirror levels)
- Show arrows- show entry arrows
- Show alerts- show alerts
- Send alerts and push messages- send alerts and push messages
