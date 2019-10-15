Advanced reversal system RRR 1 to 5 free

The indicator shows entry points with Risk-Reward-Ratio 1 to 5. Main timeframe H1. Works on every pair. The main logic - is to find a reversal level, and then track the price reaction to this level. Doesn't need any settings. As a standard, it paint 5 levels of the same take-profit (red / blue for sellers and buys) and 1 stop-loss level - orange.

ATTENTION! Test version of the indicator. Works only on the USDCAD pair! The full version can be bought here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61347


Indicators algorithm:

1) first looks for oblique mirrors (oblique mirror levels).

2) from the mirror level draw the entry level at a certain distance from the price.

3) waits for the moment until the price touch to this level.

4) depending on how the price approached the level - touched it or break it, the indicator makes recommendations to buy for a reversal or sell to continue the movement after a retest.


Indicator settings for H1:

  • sell_color- color of sell levels and arrows
  • buy_color- color of buy levels and arrows
  • Max history- how deep to go through history (300 bars by default)
  • TP count- how many to draw the same take-profit (5 by default)
  • Entry point wait bars- how many bars to draw the reversal level (300 bars by default)
  • Show angle mirrors- show oblique mirrors (oblique mirror levels)
  • Show arrows- show entry arrows
  • Show alerts- show alerts
  • Send alerts and push messages- send alerts and push messages


