Zentrade is your step up to the professional level. It's an indicator that gives you consistency, clarity, and precision so you can trade with confidence, knowing your signal won't disappear and your logic won't be compromised.





🛑 No Redrawing. Ever. BUY and SELL signals are generated instantly on the current candle and are permanent. What you see is reality.





🔒 Unchanged Logic. Past signals are not deleted or changed. You can analyze history with complete confidence that your tests correspond to real trading.





⚡ Zero Lag. Signals appear instantly at the beginning of a candle formation, giving you an invaluable advantage for entering at the best price.





True Trend Reversals: Accurately identify moments when a major player's momentum shifts, allowing you to enter a trade at the very beginning of a move.





Momentum Reading: The system accurately tracks changes in the speed and strength of price movement.





✅ Multi-Level Modular Filtering: Our smart system filters out market noise and false signals. You receive only signals with a high profitability rate, ready to execute. You can customize it to suit your unique style.





It uses a highly complex, yet surprisingly stable, algorithm that sees what's hidden from most:





This Tool Is For Those Looking For:

Trend Trading: Maximizing the effectiveness of long-term movements.





Swing Trading: Accurate entries at key reversal points.





Entry Confirmation: Reliable verification of your own strategies.





🛠️ Complete Versatility and Stability





Compatibility: Fully optimized for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).





Assets: Ideal for Forex, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices.





Performance: Lightweight and stable code. Doesn't overload your terminal.