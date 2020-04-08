ThreeAngleR
- Indicators
- Vasiliy Anokhin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The triple oscillator indicator "ThreeAngleR" is a common indicator for three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument.
INPUT PARAMETER:
- Input1= "AnglerSPeriod";
- - DRAWs1=128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history;
- - PeriodIND=14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars;
- Input2= "JAngleR";
- - DRAWs2=128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history;
- - Period_IND=14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars;
- - ma_period=1 - Moving Average Period;
- - ma_method=MODE_SMA - moving Method;
- - applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE - applied Moving Average Price;
- Input3= "AngDistPer";
- - DRAWs3=128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history;
- - DistPER=14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars.
The values of the indicator indicators are degrees.
The presence of a Strong price Movement begins with a value of +-45 degrees, and can not exceed +-90 degrees.
A Good Trading Research.!!