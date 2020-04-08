ThreeAngleR

The triple oscillator indicator "ThreeAngleR" is a common indicator for three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument.


INPUT PARAMETER:

  • Input1= "AnglerSPeriod";
    • - DRAWs1=128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history;
    • - PeriodIND=14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars;
  • Input2= "JAngleR";
    • - DRAWs2=128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history;
    • - Period_IND=14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars;
    • - ma_period=1 - Moving Average Period;
    • - ma_method=MODE_SMA - moving Method;
    • - applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE - applied Moving Average Price;
  • Input3= "AngDistPer";
    • - DRAWs3=128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history;
    • - DistPER=14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars.

The values of the indicator indicators are degrees.
The presence of a Strong price Movement begins with a value of +-45 degrees, and can not exceed +-90 degrees.

A Good Trading Research.!!
Recommended products
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergen
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Iterative Moving Average
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Iterative Moving Average – IMA.   IMA is obtained by correcting the usual   MA.   The correction consists in addition   to MA averaged difference between the time series (X) and its MA, i.e.   IMA(X)=MA(X) + MA ( Х -MA(X)). Correction is done in several iterations (and, exactly, 2 iterations in this indicator) and with a change in the averaging period.               As a result, the time-series points begin to cluster around (on all sides) of the getting   IMA and with a smaller de
Display ADX System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Display ADX System indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform ( see description (in Russian) ) is compactly sized for a chart window, while displaying ADX indicator results for all time frames in a single window. Parameters for each time frame are set separately. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, colors of time frame names are as follows: no trend - white, bullish trend - green, bearish trend - red. If the ADX is rising on the last three b
Tick StdDev 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Standard Deviation (StdDev) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Method - method of averaging. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Visual RangeRider SmartSMA Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash the power of precision trading with the RangeRider SmartSMA Indicator! This tool is not optimized, providing you with the ultimate freedom to customize it according to your trading strategy. Perfect for traders seeking control and adaptability, this indicator is designed to help you refine your approach and optimize for success. How it Works: The RangeRider SmartSMA Indicator combines Simple Moving Average (SMA) calculations with Range and Relative Strength Index (RSI) thresholds to pro
RaysFX Fractal Indicator Whit Alert
Davide Rappa
Indicators
Questo indicatore fractal ti invierà un messaggio telefonico (tramite app mt4) non è necessaria la configurazione dell'indicatore, basta impostare l'ID del tuo smartphone e potrai ricevere il messaggio BUY o SELL in tempo reale (affidabilità 80%) per qualsiasi domanda o dubbio non esitate a contattarmi su mql5.com o telegram (link al gruppo disponibile in bio)
KT Stoch Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. KT Stoch Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and stochastic oscillator. Limitations of KT Stoch Divergence Using the Stochastic divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it with price action and trend direction. Features Marks regular and hidden di
Donchian Trend Histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
Donchian channels are a tool in technical analysis used to determine the relative volatility of a market and the potential for price breakouts. Can help identify potential breakouts and reversals in price, which are the moments when traders are called on to make strategic decisions. These strategies can help you capitalize on price trends while having pre-defined entry and exit points to secure gains or limit losses. Using the Donchian channel can thus be part of a disciplined approach to managi
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
FX Snipers T3 CCI Divergence version
Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
This is the famous FX Sniper's T3 CCI indicator. It is a fixed version additionally containing search for classical and reverse (hidden) divergence. The classical divergence is displayed as a solid line, the reverse divergence is shown as a dotted line. Divergences are drawn in the indicator and on the chart (if you select the appropriate options). Parameters CCI Period — Commodity Channel Index indicator period CCI Type of price — price used for indicator calculation T3 Period — Sniper period
G99 Gravity
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicators
G99 GRAVITY G99 Gravity is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, G99 Gravity does not redraw. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal! Advantages of the indicator Perfect for scalping. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Suitable for beginners and exper
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicators
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
AOnoisyChannel
Muhammad Robith
Indicators
Are you using Awesome Oscillator? Wonder at which High and Low prices this indicator colored Green? Red? This indicator helps you determine those limits. GET 20% OFF for renting for 1 year! Yellow line is called Upper Line, and Red line is Lower Line. BUY SIGNAL In this case, last bar's AO color would be colored Green. Both Open and Low Price above the Lower Line. Close price crosses the Upper Line from below. SELL SIGNAL In this case, last bar's AO color would be colored Red. Both Open and Hig
Indicator Z ADR Daily Weekly Monthly Range Alerts
Clive Tyler
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Average Daily Weekly Monthly Range Alerts. The most complete multi-period dynamic range indicator with full alert options. Visually displays the Average Range lines on chart + real time distances to the Range Highs and Lows. Notifications are sent when the average ranges are hit. An essential tool for any serious trader! Average period ranges, especially the ADR (Average Daily Range) for day traders, are one of the most useful and consistently reliable indicators available to traders. Always av
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicators
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
BullsVersusBears
Rustam Tairov
Indicators
Данный индикатор представляет из себя комплекс из 4 индикаторов в правом углу состоящий из RSI,Stochastic,Envelope и MACD, показывающий данные на различных таймфреймах, настройки данных индикаторов вы можете изменить в параметрах, сигналы на вход основан на индикаторах силы быков и медведей, данные сигналы используются и в роботах, скрины прилагаю, желающим, скину бесплатно 
Opposite Prices CD LTB
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
OP CD LTB (Opposite Prices Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom) is an indicator of convergence/divergence of the bullish sentiment among the mirrored financial instruments. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Multiple use of the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price of the main financial instrument and any other financial instruments simultaneously. Users can select the sell
Apex Dashboard
Carl Christian Nyberg
Indicators
Transform your MetaTrader 4 chart into a professional trading cockpit. Apex Dashboard is a high-performance utility designed for serious traders who need complete situational awareness. It moves beyond simple monitoring by providing a comprehensive overview of your account's solvency, performance, and risk exposure in real-time. Unlike standard indicators, Apex Dashboard features a Persistent Data Engine . It records your historical Peak Drawdown to a local file, ensuring your risk metrics remai
FREE
Universal Main Window
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Main Window works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Window MT5 M
MACD Divergence Indicator MT4
Amir Atif
4 (6)
Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Creat
FREE
MTF atr Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Average True Range ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pr
Elliott Wave Marker
Dominik Kaczorowski
1 (1)
Indicators
Important notice! This indicator does not automatically select waves. This is your job. Features: calculate risk calculate position size mark Elliott waves mark Fibonacci levels change object parameters Input parameters: Keyboard shortcuts - enable/disable keyboard shortcuts External capital - fill in if you do not keep all your capital in broker account. The risk will be calculated from the sum of the broker account and external capital. Select object after create - if true, then every create
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
AngDistPer
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The oscillator indicator " AngDistPer " is one of a series of three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument. INPUT PARAMETER: DRAWs =128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history; DistPER =14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars. The values of the indicator indicators are degrees . The presence of a Strong price Movement begins with a value of +-45 degrees, and can not exceed +-90 degrees. A Good Trading Rese
FREE
NearONE
Vasiliy Anokhin
5 (1)
Indicators
NearONE displays the average value of the price deviation in points for a specified period in a subwindow of a selected trading instrument. Inputs : DRAWs - number of bars to display the indicator; NearPeriod - indicator period. If NearPeriod is 0 , recommended periods are used for each chart timeframe. If NearPeriod = 0: M1 timeframe - period = 60 ; M5 timeframe - period = 48 ; M15 timeframe - period = 96 ; M30 timeframe - period = 192 ; H1 timeframe - period = 96 ; H4 timeframe - period = 3
FREE
FractZigER
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
FractZigER calculates reversal vertices on the chart and connects them by lines individually for High and Low and complements the chart with lines by bottoms for High and Low in a similar way. Only one parameter is used for setup (ReachBars - number of neighbouring bars for plotting a vertex), as well as one parameter for drawing into history (DRAWs - number of bars in history to be used in calculation). Use the indicator the same way you previously used ZigZags and indicators based on fractals,
FREE
AnglerSPeriod
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The oscillator indicator " AnglerSPeriod " is one of a series of three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument. INPUT PARAMETER: DRAWs =128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history; PeriodIND =14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars. The values of the indicator indicators are degrees . The presence of a Strong price Movement begins with a value of +-45 degrees, and can not exceed +-90 degrees. A Good Trading
FREE
JAngleR
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The oscillator indicator " JAngleR " is one of a series of three calculators of the angular deviation of the price chart of a trading instrument. INPUT PARAMETER: DRAWs =128 - Number of bars to display the indicator in the chart history; Period_IND =14 - calculation period of the indicator in the number of bars; ma_period =1 - Moving Average Period; ma_method =MODE_SMA - moving Method; applied_price =PRICE_CLOSE - applied Moving Average Price. The values of the indicator indicators are degrees
FREE
AutoDiMA
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
Индикатор " AutoDiMA " рисует по графику в основном окне скользящую среднюю с динамическим периодом, рассчитываемым по стандартному индикатору " Average True Range (ATR) ". Когда " ATR " изменяется в диапазоне значений между верхним уровнем и нижним уровнем - тогда в заданном диапазоне меняется вариативный период скользящей средней. Принцип ускорения или замедления скользящей средней переключается в настройках параметром " FLATing ". ВХОДНЫЕ ПАРАМЕТРЫ: - DRAWs : Количество баров для отображения
FREE
ClearMovePriceSoft
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
Индикатор "ClearMovePriceSoft" отображает чистоту изменения цены за период расчёта ( "CMP_period" ), и линию само смягчения за количество баров ( "Softing" ). Чем выше значение индикатора, тем чище складываются бары, за приходом тикового объёма. Входные параметры: DRAWs =120 - количество баров для отрисовки главной линии индикатора ( "CMP_MAIN" гистограмма); CMP_period =8 - главный период индикатора; Softing =5 - период само смягчения для линии "Softing_average" . Диапазон варьирования значе
ForCEPART iLine iKNOT
Vasiliy Anokhin
Indicators
The product Indicator is " FORCEPART-i ". The Determining Factor Is The Breadth Of The Dynamics Of Net Trade. Purpose : An auxiliary market analysis Tool that indicates reversal jumps in trends in banking policy and trend direction selection. Input Parameters: " DRAWs "="128" - the number of the last bars of the indicator "FORCEPART-i(Line\KNOT)"; " SECTOR_spread_price "="0.03" - The price range of the restriction of freedom of trade on the spread; " FRAME_EPIZODE_bars "="60" - The parameter of
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review