Current Trade Profit
- Indicators
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- Version: 15.0
- Updated: 25 March 2021
Current Pips and Money Profit
This indicator displays the results of the currently open position on the graph. Result in pips and in the invoice currency. Thanks to this, you can enlarge the chart to the entire screen and have control over the result of trading without opening a terminal window which takes a space of a screen. The display positions of this data can be adjusted at the user's discretion and colors also.
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