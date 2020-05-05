Current Trade Profit

SPREADEX is an indicator for MT4 and MT5 that indicates the distance of an asset from the GP. The GP is the price of the true value of the underlying asset, obtained by estimation. The GP is like a magnet; it attracts the asset's price with a high probability and within the same trading day. Therefore, SPREADEX indicates which assets are currently furthest from the GP in real time. This provides traders with a point of view on which assets to focus on and look for price reversal signals to obtai

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