AOnoisyChannel
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 February 2019
- Activations: 5
Are you using Awesome Oscillator? Wonder at which High and Low prices this indicator colored Green? Red? This indicator helps you determine those limits.
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Yellow line is called Upper Line, and Red line is Lower Line.
BUY SIGNAL
In this case, last bar's AO color would be colored Green.
- Both Open and Low Price above the Lower Line.
- Close price crosses the Upper Line from below.
SELL SIGNAL
In this case, last bar's AO color would be colored Red.
- Both Open and High Price below the Upper Line.
- Close price crosses the Lower Line from above.
Special Case
Sometimes the Lower line appear more higher than Upper line. DO NOT ENTER when this happen, it may be a result of previous trend or a reversal.
Input Description:low_sensitivity: Draw more wider channel.