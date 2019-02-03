AOnoisyChannel

Are you using Awesome Oscillator? Wonder at which High and Low prices this indicator colored Green? Red? This indicator helps you determine those limits.

GET 20% OFF for renting for 1 year!

Yellow line is called Upper Line, and Red line is Lower Line.



BUY SIGNAL

In this case, last bar's AO color would be colored Green.



Both Open and Low Price above the Lower Line.

Close price crosses the Upper Line from below.



SELL SIGNAL

In this case, last bar's AO color would be colored Red.

Both Open and High Price below the Upper Line.

Close price crosses the Lower Line from above.



Special Case

Sometimes the Lower line appear more higher than Upper line. DO NOT ENTER when this happen, it may be a result of previous trend or a reversal.

Input Description:

low_sensitivity: Draw more wider channel.