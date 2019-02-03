AOnoisyChannel

Are you using Awesome Oscillator? Wonder at which High and Low prices this indicator colored Green? Red? This indicator helps you determine those limits.

GET 20% OFF for renting for 1 year!

Yellow line is called Upper Line, and Red line is Lower Line.

BUY SIGNAL

In this case, last bar's AO color would be colored Green.

  • Both Open and Low Price above the Lower Line.
  • Close price crosses the Upper Line from below.


SELL SIGNAL

In this case, last bar's AO color would be colored Red.

  • Both Open and High Price below the Upper Line.
  • Close price crosses the Lower Line from above.


Special Case

Sometimes the Lower line appear more higher than Upper line. DO NOT ENTER when this happen, it may be a result of previous trend or a reversal.

Input Description:

low_sensitivity: Draw more wider channel.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Keltner Channel MT4
Muhammad Robith
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Keltner Channel is a well known indicator that not in MT4's indicators default lineup (You can get this from your broker somehow). This indicator helps you to define trend and sometimes overbought/oversold prices during flat trend. Input Description: EMAperiod: Moving Average period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1. ATRperiod: Average True Range period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1. multiplier: Multiplier used for determine channel's wide. Must be higher than 0 but may not b
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BuySell Volume
Muhammad Robith
5 (3)
Indicators
BuySell Volume is an indicator that approximates Buy and Sell volumes based on price movement. Input Description: applied_model: Choose the applied model. In low reversal mode, price is considered receive low bearish pressure during bullish candle's creation (high bearish pressure on high reversal model. In other words, Bullish Marubozu candles has really high Buy Volumes in low reversal model than in high reversal one. Output Description: Buy and Sell Volume: Determines how many Buy and Sell vo
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BWMACDsignal
Muhammad Robith
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator mostly inspired from BW-ZoneTrade custom indicator from MT5. How To Use: BUY when both dots colored Green. SELL when both dots colored Red. In addition to original one, MACD-OsMA-generated signal also can be drawn. Input Description: MA_period_short: Faster EMA period for MACD. Applied when drawMACD is true. MA_period_long: Slower EMA period for MACD. Applied when drawMACD is true. MACDperiod: MA period for MACD. Applied when drawMACD is true. drawMACD: When true, draw an additi
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VolumeXover
Muhammad Robith
4 (3)
Indicators
This indicator determines minimum volumes needed during a candle formed so that it would be higher than current volume's average. Although you can place MAs on your volume indicator, this indicator has non-repaint characteristic so you may not to worry about sudden volume increase. This indiator also draw volume indicator for its own. Input Description: period: Period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1. Output Description: VolumeXover: This indicator's main feature. During the time the vo
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WilliamPercentChannel
Muhammad Robith
Indicators
This indicator helps you to find overbought and oversold prices based on William %R. Input Description: Wperiod: Period for %R indicator. OverBoughtLevel: Define the overbought level for %R. Must in between 0 and -50. OverSoldLevel: Define the oversold level for %R. Must in between -50 and -100. middle_value: When true, indicator also draw the middle points between upper and lower line. shift: Set an additional offset to the indicator. Several Notes: Set 0 and -100 as Overbought and Oversold lev
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Price Time Correlation
Muhammad Robith
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator determine price volatility using correlation between Price and Time. WARNING: Not suitable for 1M timeframe, you would not see any lines in this frame! How to Use: More closer the indicator's value to 0, the price is considered more volatile. When reversal is started, the indicator's value would be rise or fall significantly. During a strong trend, the indicator's value would be closer to 1 or -1, depends on current trend. Entry Signal: BUY SIGNAL: Indicator crosses 0.2 from bel
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Double EMA
Muhammad Robith
5 (1)
Indicators
Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) is a well-known trend indicator. DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in February 1994 in the "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" magazine. It is used for smoothing price series and is applied directly on a price chart of a financial security. Besides, it can be used for smoothing values of other indicators. The advantage of this indicator is that it eliminates false signals at the saw-toothed price movement and allows saving a posi
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SMAconfirm
Muhammad Robith
Indicators
This indicator helps you to comfirm SMAs' crossovers by draw a signal line that determines SMA movement direction. when Short SMA cross above Long SMA and Close price is above the signal several bars later, then uptrend is expected. when Short SMA cross below Long SMA and Close price is below the signal several bars later, then downtrend is expected. Input Description :  MA_Period_short: Short-term SMA's period. Used for short-term PriceX. Must be higher than 1.  MA_Period_long: Long-term SMA's
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Triple EMA
Muhammad Robith
4 (3)
Indicators
Triple Exponential Moving Average Technical Indicator (TEMA) was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in the "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" magazine. It works as the same as EMA. However, it provides smaller lags, even compared to Double EMA. Input Description: period: MA's period. Must be higher than 1. applied_price: Define the price to be applied. Use 1 of these integers. 0 -> applied_price is Close price 1 Open price 2 High price 3 Low price 4 Median price 5 Typical price
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PriceXover
Muhammad Robith
Indicators
This indicator maps price crossover with Simple Moving Average (SMA) for each candle. Works like a SMA but has non-repaint characteristic. How to Use: As stated before, this indicator works like a SMA. Use this to determine trend. When price is above this line then the uptrend is expected (downtrend if price below the line). 2 of these indicator (with different periods) can also generate buy/sell signal like 2 SMAs. When the lower period SMA crosses higher period SMA from below, then buy signal
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MACDXover
Muhammad Robith
Indicators
This indicator helps you to find price that may cause MACD Signal crossover on the current bar.. These crossover points are depicted in form of stars (like Parabolic SAR). prevEMA line also helps you to decide the trend. Get 20% OFF for rents for 1 year! How to use: MACDSignalStars (Violet) stars displayed are the the prices that make the MACDmain = MACDsignal. If the close price is higher than the star, then MACDmain > MACD signal. If the close price is lower than the star, then MACDmain < MA
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