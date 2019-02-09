Trading every day
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 9 February 2019
- Activations: 5
If you need an adviser who often bargains and opens deals almost every day, you went to the address. Trading every day is intended for frequent trading for a long time. In this case, the adviser opens no more than one transaction in each direction. When there are a lot of deals in optimization, more often it will give more profit in real life than advisers who, during optimization, make fewer deals, but show high profitability.
This Expert Advisor is based on the indicators Williams Percent Range, MACD and others. It may slightly change the lot depending on the profitability of the trade. It has the functions of trailing stop, dynamic stop and many other useful properties.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0 the lot volume will be calculated from the percentage of available funds on the account);
- Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works when Lots = 0);
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
- Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);
- TakeProfit - take profit (in points);
- MaxStopLoss - maximum possible stop loss (in points);
- PeriodDynamicStop - period for calculating a dynamic stop loss (at 0, the stop loss will be equal to the maximum);
- DynamicStopFactor - a multiplier for calculating the dynamic stop loss;
- TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (at 0, trailing is not used);
- OrderComments - a comment to open orders;
- TradeEveryTick - trade every new tick (slows down optimization, but in real trading can improve profits);
- PeriodWPR - period of the WPR indicator (Williams` Percent Range);
- LevelsWPR - WPR indicator levels (values from 1 to 50, automatically converted to lower and upper levels);
- PeriodWPR2 - period of the second WPR indicator (if 0, the second WPR will not be used);
- EnableMACD - use the MACD indicator;
- MACDPeriod1 - fast EMA period in MACD;
- MACDPeriod2 - slow EMA period;
- MACDSignalPeriod - period of the signal line of the MACD indicator (0 - off);
- OnlyStrongSignals - trade only when there is a strong signal from the indicators (more than 1 or less than -1);
- PeriodOtherWPR - period for the indicator to work from another timeframe (0 - do not use a signal from another timeframe);
- OtherTimeframe - timeframe for the work of another indicator Williams` Percent Range;
- ShiftOtherWPR - shift for receiving the indicator signal from another timeframe;
- OrderClosureAfterHours - closing trades after several hours (0 - do not close by time);
- EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of the transaction;
- PeriodForClose - period of the WPR indicator for closing deals;
- LevelsForClose - WPR indicator levels for closing deals;
- AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator;
- MaxAdxLevel - maximum level of the ADX indicator;
- Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;
- Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;
- ShowInfo - enable display of information.