Grid Trading EA with Risk Management
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
📌 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION
Grid Trading EA with Auto-Lot and Risk Management is a bidirectional grid advisor that simultaneously opens both Buy and Sell positions, creating a balanced grid of orders. The strategy is ideally suited for ranging movements in currency pairs where the price moves within a sideways channel without a pronounced trend. The advisor features dual deposit protection and extensive strategy customization options.
🎯 KEY FEATURES
📈 1. BIDIRECTIONAL GRID TRADING
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Simultaneous trading in both directions: BUY and SELL orders are opened in parallel
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Adaptive grid: orders are added as the price moves in either direction
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Balanced portfolio: hedging positions reduces overall risk
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Ideal for ranging markets: maximum efficiency in sideways movements
🛡️ 2. TWO-TIER DRAWDOWN PROTECTION
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Level 1 (Trading Pause)
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When a predefined drawdown level is reached (e.g., 25%)
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Trading is automatically paused
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Resumes when drawdown falls back below the threshold
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Level 2 (Critical Protection)
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When critical drawdown is reached (e.g., 45%)
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Two action options:
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🔄 Restart Strategy: close all orders and reset parameters
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🛑 Stop Advisor: complete stop with closure of all positions
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💰 3. INTELLIGENT AUTO-LOT
Three lot management modes:
|Mode
|Description
|Example
|Manual
|Fixed lot
|Lot = 0.01
|% of Equity
|Automatic calculation from current equity
|$1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots
|% of Balance
|Automatic calculation from balance
|$1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots
Auto-Lot Advantages:
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✅ Automatic adaptation to deposit size
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✅ Overload protection (MinLot/MaxLot)
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✅ Proportional lot increase as deposit grows
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✅ Risk reduction when deposit decreases
🎯 4. AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKING
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Customizable target: set your desired profit in deposit currency
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Auto-stop: when the target is reached, the advisor closes all positions
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Full protection: profit locking is automatic, without trader intervention
⏰ 5. TIMED ORDERS
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Additional signal: open orders at set intervals
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Flexible configuration: interval from 1 to 168 hours
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Separate lot size: independent management of order size
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Market testing: helps determine trend direction
📊 6. FLEXIBLE STRATEGY CONFIGURATION
From aggressive to conservative trading:
|Parameter
|Aggressive Mode
|Conservative Mode
|Distance between orders
|100–200 points
|300–500 points
|Maximum orders
|10–15
|5–8
|Lot multiplier
|2.0–3.0
|1.2–1.5
|Auto-lot %
|2–3%
|0.5–1%
|Drawdown Level 1
|15–20%
|25–30%
|Drawdown Level 2
|30–40%
|45–50%
|Target profit
|$500–1000
|$200–500
📐 7. ADVANCED GRID SETTINGS
Five methods for calculating step between orders:
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Constant Step (STEP_NONE)
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Simple and predictable grid
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Suitable for stable markets
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Multiply Step (STEP_MULTIPLY)
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Expands the grid as price moves
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Effective during strong movements
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Add Step (STEP_ADD)
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Smooth grid expansion
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Balance between risk and potential
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Multiply from Order # (STEP_MULTIPLY_FROM)
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Flexible expansion management
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Protection against too-frequent orders
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Add from Order # (STEP_ADD_FROM)
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Controlled grid expansion
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Optimal for sideways markets
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💡 ROBOT ADVANTAGES
✅ For Traders:
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Full automation — no need to monitor the market
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Bidirectional trading — profit in both directions
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Smart risk management — deposit protection
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Flexible settings — adapts to any trading style
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Information dashboard — full real-time control
✅ For the Market:
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Ideal for ranging markets — maximizes profit in sideways movement
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Works on any pair — USDCAD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and others
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Adaptability — adjusts to volatility
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Balance — position hedging
✅ For Security:
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Drawdown protection — two levels of insurance
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Auto-profit taking — locks in results
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Recursion protection — prevents errors
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Lot and order limits — risk control
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Full logging — transparent operation
After purchase, contact me and I will send you a detailed instruction manual for this advisor.