Grid Trading EA with Risk Management

📌 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION
Grid Trading EA with Auto-Lot and Risk Management is a bidirectional grid advisor that simultaneously opens both Buy and Sell positions, creating a balanced grid of orders. The strategy is ideally suited for ranging movements in currency pairs where the price moves within a sideways channel without a pronounced trend. The advisor features dual deposit protection and extensive strategy customization options.

🎯 KEY FEATURES

📈 1. BIDIRECTIONAL GRID TRADING

  • Simultaneous trading in both directions: BUY and SELL orders are opened in parallel

  • Adaptive grid: orders are added as the price moves in either direction

  • Balanced portfolio: hedging positions reduces overall risk

  • Ideal for ranging markets: maximum efficiency in sideways movements

🛡️ 2. TWO-TIER DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

  • Level 1 (Trading Pause)

    • When a predefined drawdown level is reached (e.g., 25%)

    • Trading is automatically paused

    • Resumes when drawdown falls back below the threshold

  • Level 2 (Critical Protection)

    • When critical drawdown is reached (e.g., 45%)

    • Two action options:

      • 🔄 Restart Strategy: close all orders and reset parameters

      • 🛑 Stop Advisor: complete stop with closure of all positions

💰 3. INTELLIGENT AUTO-LOT
Three lot management modes:

Mode Description Example
Manual Fixed lot Lot = 0.01
% of Equity Automatic calculation from current equity $1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots
% of Balance Automatic calculation from balance $1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots

Auto-Lot Advantages:

  • ✅ Automatic adaptation to deposit size

  • ✅ Overload protection (MinLot/MaxLot)

  • ✅ Proportional lot increase as deposit grows

  • ✅ Risk reduction when deposit decreases

🎯 4. AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKING

  • Customizable target: set your desired profit in deposit currency

  • Auto-stop: when the target is reached, the advisor closes all positions

  • Full protection: profit locking is automatic, without trader intervention

⏰ 5. TIMED ORDERS

  • Additional signal: open orders at set intervals

  • Flexible configuration: interval from 1 to 168 hours

  • Separate lot size: independent management of order size

  • Market testing: helps determine trend direction

📊 6. FLEXIBLE STRATEGY CONFIGURATION
From aggressive to conservative trading:

Parameter Aggressive Mode Conservative Mode
Distance between orders 100–200 points 300–500 points
Maximum orders 10–15 5–8
Lot multiplier 2.0–3.0 1.2–1.5
Auto-lot % 2–3% 0.5–1%
Drawdown Level 1 15–20% 25–30%
Drawdown Level 2 30–40% 45–50%
Target profit $500–1000 $200–500

📐 7. ADVANCED GRID SETTINGS
Five methods for calculating step between orders:

  • Constant Step (STEP_NONE)

    • Simple and predictable grid

    • Suitable for stable markets

  • Multiply Step (STEP_MULTIPLY)

    • Expands the grid as price moves

    • Effective during strong movements

  • Add Step (STEP_ADD)

    • Smooth grid expansion

    • Balance between risk and potential

  • Multiply from Order # (STEP_MULTIPLY_FROM)

    • Flexible expansion management

    • Protection against too-frequent orders

  • Add from Order # (STEP_ADD_FROM)

    • Controlled grid expansion

    • Optimal for sideways markets

💡 ROBOT ADVANTAGES

✅ For Traders:

  • Full automation — no need to monitor the market

  • Bidirectional trading — profit in both directions

  • Smart risk management — deposit protection

  • Flexible settings — adapts to any trading style

  • Information dashboard — full real-time control

✅ For the Market:

  • Ideal for ranging markets — maximizes profit in sideways movement

  • Works on any pair — USDCAD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and others

  • Adaptability — adjusts to volatility

  • Balance — position hedging

✅ For Security:

  • Drawdown protection — two levels of insurance

  • Auto-profit taking — locks in results

  • Recursion protection — prevents errors

  • Lot and order limits — risk control

  • Full logging — transparent operation

After purchase, contact me and I will send you a detailed instruction manual for this advisor.


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4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
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Grid Trading EA with Risk Management MT5
Aleksei Komlev
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STRATEGY DESCRIPTION Grid Trading EA with Auto-Lot and Risk Management   is a bidirectional grid advisor that simultaneously opens both Buy and Sell positions, creating a balanced grid of orders. The strategy is ideally suited for ranging movements in currency pairs where the price moves within a sideways channel without a pronounced trend. The advisor features dual deposit protection and extensive strategy customization options. KEY FEATURES 1. BIDIRECTIONAL GRID TRADING Simultaneous
Adaptive Grid Pro MT5
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General Description Adaptive Grid Pro   is a professional trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a grid trading strategy with advanced position management capabilities. Unlike simple martingale EAs, this robot offers a well-thought-out risk control system, flexible configuration of all parameters, and complete transparency of trading operations. Core Concept The robot builds a series of positions in one direction, gradually averaging the entry price. When the price moves agai
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