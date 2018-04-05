Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease

Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. While past performance is not indicative of future results, Bobot AI has a strong track record of recovery from losses and can adapt to changing market conditions.

This strategy focuses on long term investment and for this reason , VPS hosting is highly recommended





Developer Recommendations

Pairs

USDJPY - Extensive testing has been done on USDJPY and it is highly recommended to use it

Usage Hosting on VPS 24/7 is strongly recommended

Minimum recommended is 100$ with Default Settings



Strategy Inputs: --------------Strategy Properties------------------------- Amount for new position [lot]: 0.1 //default

Maximum position amount [lot]: 0.5 //default

Amount to add on addition [lot] : 0.1 //default

Amount to close on reduction [lot] : 1.0 //default --------------Position Management------------------------ Stop loss [points] : 50 //default

Take Profit [points]: 60 //default

Break Even [points]: 0. //default --------------Expert Settings----------------- Stop trading at minimum account: 0

Ensure Maximum Stop loss [point]: 0

Bar closing advance [sec]: 15





Disclaimer:

Forex Trading is risky , We strongly advise you test out EA on strategy tester

Past results are not indicative of future results ,You're advised to download and test the performance of the Expert Advisor on Strategy tester before using it on real account



Happy trading ! Please give a Good review if you like















