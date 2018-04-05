Bobot AI

Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease

Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. While past performance is not indicative of future results, Bobot AI has a strong track record of recovery from losses and can adapt to changing market conditions.

This strategy focuses on long term investment and for this reason , VPS hosting is highly recommended 


Developer Recommendations

      Pairs

  • USDJPY - Extensive testing has been done on USDJPY and it is highly recommended to use it 

      Usage

  • Hosting on VPS 24/7 is strongly recommended 
  • Minimum recommended is 100$ with Default Settings


Strategy Inputs:

        --------------Strategy Properties-------------------------

  • Amount for new position [lot]:         0.1  //default
  • Maximum position amount [lot]:       0.5  //default
  • Amount to add on addition [lot] :     0.1  //default
  • Amount to close on reduction [lot] : 1.0 //default

       --------------Position Management------------------------

  • Stop loss [points] :   50   //default
  • Take Profit [points]: 60   //default
  • Break Even [points]: 0.    //default

       --------------Expert Settings-----------------

  • Stop trading at minimum account:   0
  • Ensure Maximum Stop loss [point]: 0
  • Bar closing advance [sec]: 15


Disclaimer:

  • Forex Trading is risky , We strongly advise you test out EA on strategy tester
  • Past results are not indicative of future results ,You're advised to download and  test the performance of the Expert Advisor on Strategy tester before using it on real account 


Happy trading ! Please give a Good review if you like 





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