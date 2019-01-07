CyberTrend EA

CyberTrend



Overview

CyberTrend is a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on advanced algorithms for short term trend prediction. This EA uses several custom made indicators combined with candles prediction that helps to achieve a very high-rate of winning trades. This EA successfully passed long term back-test with real tick data (accuracy 99.9 %), variable spread, real commision and swap. CyberTrend is also fully adjustable by user. Please read the blog to get more information about FAQ and settings parameters.



Recommendations

M15 Timeframe

EURUSD

ECN broker is always recommended for automated trading (but not limited to other brokers).

Leverage 1:200 or higher

deposit 1500 USD





Trading Instructions

Move EA to the chart (simply drag and drop) When pop up window appears select desired settings (for EURUSD M15 you can use default settings). If using more trading pairs or more charts, make sure that each chart has unique Magic number !!! Confirm settings and let the EA trade





Trading checklist



Make sure that each chart has unique Magic number! If using standard VPS server or personal PC - Make sure that AutoTrading is enabled in your Metatrader terminal (smiley face on the top right corner of the chart) If you are using Metatrader MQL VPS server - Make sure that AutoTrading is disabled in your Metatrader terminal (sad face on the top right corner of the chart) Make sure you are using charts with M15 timeframe Make sure that you are using right Money management and every time verify with back-test





Parameters

General Settings

Magic - Magic number

- Magic number CommentOrders - Order comments

- Order comments ShowInfoPanel - Show/Hide info panel

- Show/Hide info panel GMT - Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers)

- Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers) TradingMode - Pre-optimized trading modes. If you want to trade own settings in Strategy Settings section set TradingMode to "Custom"

Risk Settings

BaseLot - Base Lot size

- Base Lot size StepLot - Step Lot size

- Step Lot size MaxLot - Max Lot size

- Max Lot size StopLoss - 0 (No StopLoss), > 0 (Use StopLoss)

- 0 (No StopLoss), > 0 (Use StopLoss) MaxSlippage - Max slippage

- Max slippage UseSpreadProtection - Enable/Disable spread protection

- Enable/Disable spread protection MaxSpread - Max spread for spread protection

- Max spread for spread protection UseEquityProtection - Enable/Disable draw-down protection

- Enable/Disable draw-down protection CloseAtCurrencyDD - Will close all trades if draw-down in currency is greater than CloseAtCurrencyDD

Note: Whole Strategy Settings section has effect only if TradingMode is set to "Custom"

Basic Strategy Settings



ThresholdClose - Threshold for orders closure

- Threshold for orders closure ThresholdAdd - Threshold for orders addition

- Threshold for orders addition MaxOrders - Maximum number of placed orders

Advanced Strategy Settings

Predictor - Parameter for actual bars prediction

- Parameter for actual bars prediction ConfirmDistance - Distance parameter for actual bars confirmation

- Distance parameter for actual bars confirmation UseLongConfirm - Enable/Disable long term bars confirmation

- Enable/Disable long term bars confirmation UseLongConfirm - Parameter for long term bars confirmation

- Parameter for long term bars confirmation LongPeriod - Period for long term confirmation

- Period for long term confirmation UseMediumConfirm - Enable/Disable Medium term bars confirmation

- Enable/Disable Medium term bars confirmation PredictorMedium - Parameter for medium term bars confirmation

- Parameter for medium term bars confirmation MediumPeriod - Period for medium term confirmation

News Filter Settings

News filter never works in back-test !!

Note: For the news filter function in the terminal go to: "Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors" and add the "http://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the Allowed URLs





HighImpactNews - Enable/Disable High impact news filter

- Enable/Disable High impact news filter HighStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before high impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes before high impact news that EA won't open new position HighStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after high impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes after high impact news that EA won't open new position MediumImpactNews - Enable/Disable Medium impact news filter

- Enable/Disable Medium impact news filter MediumStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before medium impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes before medium impact news that EA won't open new position MediumStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after medium impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes after medium impact news that EA won't open new position LowImpactNews - Enable/Disable Low impact news filter

- Enable/Disable Low impact news filter LowStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before low impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes before low impact news that EA won't open new position LowStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after low impact news that EA won't open new position





Optimization recommendations:

General Settings

IMPORTANT: TradingMode MUST be switched to "Custom"

ShowInfoPanel - Set to false for optimization to speed up process

Basic Strategy Settings

ThresholdClose - recommended range: 30 - 150

- recommended range: 30 - 150 ThresholdAdd - recommended range: 50 - 150

- recommended range: 50 - 150 MaxOrders - recommended range: 5 - 20

Advanced Strategy Settings

Predictor - recommended range: 4 - 20

- recommended range: 4 - 20 ConfirmDistance - recommended range: 3 - 20

- recommended range: 3 - 20 UseLongConfirm - true / false

- true / false LongPeriod - higher than selected timeframe

- higher than selected timeframe LongPeriod - recommended range: 5 - 30

- recommended range: 5 - 30 UseMediumConfirm - true / false

- true / false PredictorMedium - recommended range: 5 - 30

- recommended range: 5 - 30 MediumPeriod - higher than selected timeframe





FAQ



1) The EA did not open any order today This is not a 1 minute scalper so there is a possibility that this day was not any signal confirmed to open new position

Verify that AutoTrading is enabled in you PC/VPS Metatrader Terminal (If using MQL VPS AutoTrading must be disabled in your Metatrader Terminal)

2) Will EA work with other brokers?

EA is not limited for any broker. Always verify with backtest with proper tick data (Make sure that you have enough margin if using low leverages).

True ECN broker is always recommended

3) Will the EA work with X:X leverage? EA has no leverage limitation. It was optimized for 1:200 to 1:500 leverage. If using other leverage, make sure you have enough margin. Verify with backtest with your account balance size.

4) What is maximal Drawdown of the EA?

Nobody knows - Nobody can predict the future. You can get some idea from the backtest but just keep in mind that backtest is based on data from past and not from the future.



