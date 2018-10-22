Tmcd
- Indicators
-
Shaheen HassanaliVolatility is the spice of trading.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 26 October 2018
The Tmcd is a very smooth oscillator and a good indicator of trend.
It has a noise filter built in which shows sideways markets and it can also show the beginning of a trend.
It works on any symbol from Forex to commodities as well as crypto currencies. It does not require a change of settings. The default settings are fine.
The use of it can be varied and I recommend it is be used in conjunction with other indicators.
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