FX Strength Meter Pro is a powerful indicator designed for traders seeking optimal trading opportunities in the forex market. Our indicator provides real-time displays of the relative strength of major currency pairs (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, NZD, JPY, CAD), helping you quickly identify the strongest and weakest currencies to enhance your trading strategy.

Key features include:

Multi-timeframe support: From minute to monthly charts (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1), users can choose which timeframes to display strength relationships, with the strongest currency on the left and weakening currencies to the right.

Real-time updates: Updates every second ensure users have the latest currency strength data.

Clear visualization: Strength relationships are displayed from strongest to weakest, aiding quick decision-making.

Customizable display: Users can adjust text color, font size, and line spacing to suit personal preferences and needs.

Display formats (default):

M1: JPY EUR NZD USD CHF CAD AUD GBP

M5: GBP EUR USD NZD CAD JPY CHF AUD

M15: EUR GBP NZD CAD USD CHF AUD JPY

M30: EUR NZD CAD GBP AUD USD CHF JPY

H1: CAD EUR NZD AUD USD GBP CHF JPY

H4: CAD AUD USD NZD EUR GBP JPY CHF

D1: CHF AUD CAD USD NZD GBP EUR JPY

The order of strength displayed on these timeframes is from strongest to weakest. For instance, in M5, GBP is the strongest and AUD is the weakest; in H1, CAD is the strongest and JPY is the weakest.

Indicator input parameters (default):

input bool show_M1 = true; // Show 1 minute

input bool show_M5 = true; // Show 5 minutes

input bool show_M15 = true; // Show 15 minutes

input bool show_M30 = true; // Show 30 minutes

input bool show_H1 = true; // Show 1 hour

input bool show_H4 = true; // Show 4 hours

input bool show_D1 = true; // Show daily

input bool show_W1 = false; // Show weekly

input bool show_MN1 = false; // Show monthly

input color textColor = White; // Text display color

input int fontSize = 10; // Text font size

input int lineSpacing = 25; // Text line spacing

Notes:

Currency pair naming requirement: The indicator monitors 28 major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURCAD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, AUDNZD, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, AUDCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD). The strength is assessed based on these pairs.

Oscillating market caution: During market oscillations, sometimes clear strength relationships may not be discernible. In such cases, currencies may be represented with "-". For example: M1: JPY EUR NZD USD CHF - - - indicates that JPY is the strongest on the M1 timeframe, followed by EUR, NZD, USD, and CHF weakening, with the weakest three currencies unclear hence represented as "-".

Strategy Testing Note: Please note that in strategy testing, incomplete or incorrect historical data for certain currency pairs may result in unclear strength rankings, displayed as "-".



Reasons to purchase:

Efficient precision: Real-time and accurate currency strength data enhance your trading strategy.

Real-time data: Updates every second ensure you stay informed about market dynamics.

Customization features: Choose timeframes to display according to different trading strategy needs.

Profit potential enhancement: Identify strongest and weakest currency pairs to improve trading success and profit potential.

Don't miss out on enhancing your forex trading experience. Purchase FX Strength Meter Pro today and gain an edge in the competitive forex market!



