FX Strength Meter Pro

FX Strength Meter Pro is a powerful indicator designed for traders seeking optimal trading opportunities in the forex market. Our indicator provides real-time displays of the relative strength of major currency pairs (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, NZD, JPY, CAD), helping you quickly identify the strongest and weakest currencies to enhance your trading strategy.

Key features include:

  • Multi-timeframe support: From minute to monthly charts (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1), users can choose which timeframes to display strength relationships, with the strongest currency on the left and weakening currencies to the right.
  • Real-time updates: Updates every second ensure users have the latest currency strength data.
  • Clear visualization: Strength relationships are displayed from strongest to weakest, aiding quick decision-making.
  • Customizable display: Users can adjust text color, font size, and line spacing to suit personal preferences and needs.

Display formats (default):

  • M1: JPY EUR NZD USD CHF CAD AUD GBP
  • M5: GBP EUR USD NZD CAD JPY CHF AUD
  • M15: EUR GBP NZD CAD USD CHF AUD JPY
  • M30: EUR NZD CAD GBP AUD USD CHF JPY
  • H1: CAD EUR NZD AUD USD GBP CHF JPY
  • H4: CAD AUD USD NZD EUR GBP JPY CHF
  • D1: CHF AUD CAD USD NZD GBP EUR JPY

The order of strength displayed on these timeframes is from strongest to weakest. For instance, in M5, GBP is the strongest and AUD is the weakest; in H1, CAD is the strongest and JPY is the weakest.

Indicator input parameters (default):

  • input bool show_M1 = true; // Show 1 minute
  • input bool show_M5 = true; // Show 5 minutes
  • input bool show_M15 = true; // Show 15 minutes
  • input bool show_M30 = true; // Show 30 minutes
  • input bool show_H1 = true; // Show 1 hour
  • input bool show_H4 = true; // Show 4 hours
  • input bool show_D1 = true; // Show daily
  • input bool show_W1 = false; // Show weekly
  • input bool show_MN1 = false; // Show monthly
  • input color textColor = White; // Text display color
  • input int fontSize = 10; // Text font size
  • input int lineSpacing = 25; // Text line spacing

Notes:

  • Currency pair naming requirement: The indicator monitors 28 major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURCAD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, AUDNZD, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, AUDCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD). The strength is assessed based on these pairs.
  • Oscillating market caution: During market oscillations, sometimes clear strength relationships may not be discernible. In such cases, currencies may be represented with "-". For example: M1: JPY EUR NZD USD CHF - - - indicates that JPY is the strongest on the M1 timeframe, followed by EUR, NZD, USD, and CHF weakening, with the weakest three currencies unclear hence represented as "-".
  • Strategy Testing Note: Please note that in strategy testing, incomplete or incorrect historical data for certain currency pairs may result in unclear strength rankings, displayed as "-".

Reasons to purchase:

  • Efficient precision: Real-time and accurate currency strength data enhance your trading strategy.
  • Real-time data: Updates every second ensure you stay informed about market dynamics.
  • Customization features: Choose timeframes to display according to different trading strategy needs.
  • Profit potential enhancement: Identify strongest and weakest currency pairs to improve trading success and profit potential.

Don't miss out on enhancing your forex trading experience. Purchase FX Strength Meter Pro today and gain an edge in the competitive forex market!


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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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