Risk Reward Ratio Indicator

4.82

This is the forex visual orders tool & forex position size (lot) calculator with intuitive panel.

Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works on all kind of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.

If you want to make sure that Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works on your favorite symbols contact us (visit our profile) and ask for 7-day free trial to test this tool without limits.

  • If you want to place orders easier, faster and more intuitive?
  • If you like to mark trade entry and exit points on charts?
  • If you need to control the risk of each forex transaction?
  • If you want to save your time for manual calculations of position size, risk to reward ratio, amount of loss and profit in account currency?

This tool is suitable for you!

Risk Reward Ratio makes your trading easy and professional. It performs all necessary calcualtions for you and allow to control your trades. Thanks to this you can make decisions about trades faster and more consciously. This indicator save your time. Trade like a pro with the best fx tools.


Using risk/reward ratio in trading

Using the Risk Reward Ratio, you will be able to estimate the risk of each transaction opened on the forex market. Thanks to this forex tool, you can check the risk to reward ratio of each planned trade and exactly check the size of your potential profit and possible loss in the account currency.


Forex Lot Size Calculator

You can also use this indicator as a forex lot size calculator. In the indicator's parameters, set the maximum percentage of capital that you can lose on a single transaction. Then, move stop loss line on the chart to set trade exit level on the loss and indicator will automatically calculate the lot size. Thanks to this indicator you will never have to manually calculate lot size saving a lot of time. Using the Risk Reward Ratio Indicator, you will be aware of risks of forex trading and placing orders will be quick and easy.


How to use Risk Reward Ratio Indicator


Step 1: Draw lines

  • click the draw button (with pencil) and then click on the chart where you want to place the „Open” line.

Step 2: Move lines

  • double click on lines and move them to specified levels where you planned to open order and set stop loss and take profit.

Step 3: Adjust lot size

  • set lot size in panel and read what is your stop loss and take profit value in account currency
  • if FixedRisk = true, then the indicator will calculate the lot size automatically depending on the selected risk (the AllowedRiskPercent parameter) and stop loss distance.

Step 4: Place order

  • run RRR_SendPendingOrder or RRR_SendOrder script to place/open order (all scripts are available to download in "Comments" tab).

Step 5: Clear lines

  • click button clear (with rubber) to remove lines from chart.


Indicator’s parameters
  • Risk Reward Ratio – fixed or default Risk Reward Ratio. If you push „R:R” button on panel, than indicator will keep lines’ distance with selected ratio.
  • AllowedRiskPercent – acceptable risk of single transaction according to account balance (allowed values from 0.1 to 100).
  • Lot Calc. Type – lot calculation method:
    • Disabled - no lot calculation
    • Cash Amount - stop loss value as fixed cash amount set in "Cash Amount"
    • Risk Balance - stop loss value as % (defined in "AllowedRiskPercent") of account balance
    • Risk Equity - stop loss value as % (defined in "AllowedRiskPercent") of account equity
  • Cash Amount - stop loss value as fixed cash amount in account currency
  • AcceptableRiskColor – font color of risk % if it is smaller or equal than acceptable risk (set by AllowedRiskPercent param)
  • UnacceptableRiskColor – font color of risk% if it is greater than than acceptable risk (set by AllowedRiskPercent param)
  • Risk Font Size - font size of risk text
  • Prefix & Suffix - sometimes indicator must read price of other symbol to properly calculate current pair or CFD profit and loss in currency. In some cases, pairs have additional prefix and/or suffix, e.g. “EURUSD.Pro”. In this case you should write “. Pro” into suffix field.
  • Autodetect - turn on/off prefix & suffix autodetection
  • LineStyle – select line style from list (solid, dash, dot, etc.)
  • LineColor – line color
  • TextColor – label text color
  • HorizontalAlign – panel can be horizontally aligned to left/right border or center.
  • YDistance – distance in px from top.




Reviews 58
Filter:
robert go
38
robert go 2022.08.28 06:42 
 

i made a mistake in buying the metatrader 5, should have been metatrader 4, but everything is fine now , what I need from you guys is my refund of $30

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.08.29 13:26
Everything was described in a private message. Please read and reply.
almadh
44
almadh 2022.08.15 04:10 
 

This is a great tool for risk management. Thanks!

Roberto Alexander Quan
321
Roberto Alexander Quan 2022.05.05 07:44 
 

the indicator works very good, The indicator is very usefull in helping you find the right points to set your stop lose and take profit accuratly according to the risk ratio you choose , i expected to be able to change the ratio from the panel , but you still need to go change the risk ratio the old way in the parameters section.

the seller was very helpful in answering my question about the indicator.

MasterSunTzu
68
MasterSunTzu 2022.02.25 08:31 
 

Works fine for me and it does the job!

cvdestyfx
2843
cvdestyfx 2022.02.21 05:27 
 

Useful.

Peter
429
Peter 2021.10.15 02:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vestii
40
vestii 2021.09.02 13:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mon_P0l131
83
Mon_P0l131 2021.07.29 18:55 
 

Great tool! I would give 5 stars if the useful features from the more advanced Trade Manager tool are also implemented here in the RR ratio indicator. Cant wait for the updates. :)

Ramy Elkazzaz
428
Ramy Elkazzaz 2021.07.24 15:04 
 

Simply perfect, whenever I think "but it needs something g to be added" I find it in the settings lol. So not only it is good at its main purpose, but also the different features like moving the panel right and left...etc Perfectly done, not glitches, and worth every penny and even more

Brisco7
55
Brisco7 2021.07.19 11:24 
 

Very good indicator.

bragbase
178
bragbase 2021.07.14 21:54 
 

Hallo from South Africa, its a pretty awesome indicator that removes the crappy order process from mt4. HOWEVER, please add a button to the toolbar to flip the mode / lines from buy to sell and visa versa. When i add it to screen it nicely displays the 2:1 risk reward i want, but always as a buy, if there is a button to flip the 2 lines to sell mode and keep the 2:1 (R:R) distances. Thanks

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2021.07.16 11:34
Thanks for the suggestion. When we find a bit of time, we will copy such solution to Risk Reward Ratio Indicator from our more advanced Trade Manager tool, where this option is already available.
Sarizan Bin Ismail
63
Sarizan Bin Ismail 2021.07.05 04:58 
 

Need some adjustments. Currently still validating! Overall, Excellent tool to have! Thank you

NessaKan
39
NessaKan 2021.03.12 23:43 
 

Lovely tool!

Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
460
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2021.03.02 14:56 
 

Una gran ayuda para controlar el capital.

manish30885
34
manish30885 2021.02.22 05:32 
 

I would give it 5 out of 5 it definitely deserves it but only thing I wished it had which is very important for me to know is RR ratios in PIPs too and not just in currency... so please if you could add this pip feature then I would give it a full 5 star!

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2021.02.22 10:10
We are currently working on update of the open / stop / target line. There will be a new look and new features. It will be possible to show values in pips. First, we will implement it in the Trade Manager, more advanced tool and then we will implement it in the Risk Reward Ratio Indicator. Thanks for your feedback.
Gavin Rissetto
283
Gavin Rissetto 2021.02.22 03:19 
 

A handy app to use

Zachary David Cox
926
Zachary David Cox 2021.01.27 19:13 
 

Outstanding! Thanks

Piotr Wojciech Sikora
363
Piotr Wojciech Sikora 2021.01.19 17:52 
 

Simple and effective indicator. Trading without it on mt4 is more then difficult. I fully recommed indicator and its support.

Ray Cloudy
23
Ray Cloudy 2021.01.14 17:40 
 

I use this religiously. Could NOT trade without it.

donm
426
donm 2020.11.30 06:33 
 

Short Term Day Trader here. This tool has gotten me in trades much faster than I used to which now allows me to trade the 5-minute TF confidently. I don't need to mark and compute SL's & TP's manually & I can do all that visually. If you trade short term, this is the tool for you as it gets you in quick with market or pending trades.

123
