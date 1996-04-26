Forex indicator Storm Genezzis is a real trading strategy with which you can achieve the desired results. As soon as the Storm Genezzis indicator is installed, the main indicators at the price of the traded pair will immediately begin to be recalculated, based on the postulates of technical analysis. In addition, when potential entry points are detected, visual indicators in the form of arrows are shown in the terminal, which is convenient because it allows you to be aware of when it is profitable to open a Forex order. The Storm Genezzis trend indicator is used to determine the direction of the trend and find price reversal points.





The trend can be up (bullish) or down (bearish). In most cases, the trend rises for a long time and falls sharply, but there are exceptions in everything. The price movement can be influenced by news economic and political news. A trend is a stable direction of price movement. To find it, the indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement.





You should use the indicator as an additional indicator, that is, you need to use this indicator for example to perfectly display price movements!