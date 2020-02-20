Pip Hunter Trend

This is a trend indicator with some filters. If you use this tool as it is written in the recommendation. Trading recommendations 1 It is worth opening a deal while receiving a signal (The blue dot indicates that it is possible to open an order for Buy. The red dot indicates that it is possible to open an order for Sell) 2 Set Take Profit at 40 pips or 4 points 3 Stoploss is not installed in its place, we exit on the opposite signal if the transaction was unprofitable



It is important to need a broker with a minimum spread or a fixed if the spread is fixed then it is worth considering the number of spread points when setting take profit for example if the spread is 1 point then take profit will not be 40 pips but 30.....

