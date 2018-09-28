Oscillator Trend indicator macd, divergence and a set of algorithms is a trend indicator. The aim of the indicator is to generate signals with high reliability using the above-mentioned calculations.





The indicator is very easy to use. Red arrows give sale signal. The Aqua arrows give a buy signal. Thanks to the alert feature, you can easily reach the signals. It works without any setting. It can be used in all time frames. The recommended time frames are m15, m30 and h1.



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