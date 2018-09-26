UniversalEaMT5

4
The Expert Advisor allows you to build a trading system based on a custom indicator. It performs automated opening/closing of trades based on the signals of arrow indicators (which buffer values ​​other than 0 and EMPTY_VALUE) or color lines. The EA polls the values ​​of the specified indicator buffers, opens/closes and accompanies trades according to the specified parameters.

The Expert Advisor implements the following trade support functions:

-installation of SL and TP;
-calculation of the volume for a given risk;
-transfer to breakeven;
-partial closure.


EA parameters that have values ​​in points are calculated for an account with 4-digit quotes. For an account with 5 digit quotes, the values ​​are automatically multiplied by 10.


To connect your own indicator to an Expert Advisor, you must enter its name and set the buffers used. The indicator must be in the standard folder. Values ​​specified in the parameter line are converted by the program into int, double, bool, string values. Parameters must be separated by a comma. The int value must contain only digits, double - digits separated by a dot, bool - true or false, string - delimited by a single quote. For example, the string 0,0.0,false,'text' contains 4 parameters of type int, double, bool, string.

Advisor options:

-startLot - fixed volume of deals;
-riskPercent - risk per trade for volume calculation;
-takeProfit, stopLoss - TP and SL values ​​in points;
-stopLossBars - stop level at the minimum/maximum of the specified number of candles;
-noLoss - value in points for transfer to breakeven;
-minProfit - value in points for partial closing;
-minProfitFactor - volume for partial closing;
-trailStop, trailStep - value and step in points for trailing;
-trailAfterNoLoss - trailing permission after transfer to breakeven;
-numOrders - number of unidirectional orders;
-bothOrdersDir - permission to trade in both directions;
-reversalClose - closing reverse trades;
-tp1_factor, tp1_factor, tp1_factor - closing level for TP1, TP3, TP3;
-IndicatorName, IndicatorTimeFrame, IndicatorParams - name, period and string of indicator parameters;
-barIndex - indicator bar index;
-open_Buy_BufferIndex, open_Sell_BufferIndex - buy/sell buffer index;
-takeProfit_Buy_BufferIndex, takeProfit_Sell_BufferIndex - TP buffer index;
-stopLoss_Buy_BufferIndex, stopLoss_Sell_BufferIndex - SL buffer index;
-close_Buy_BufferIndex, close_Sell_BufferIndex - close buffer index;
-minProfit_Buy_BufferIndex, minProfit_Sell_BufferIndex - partial closing buffer index;
-noLoss_Buy_BufferIndex, noLoss_Sell_BufferIndex - transfer buffer index to breakeven;
-TP1_BufferIndex, TP2_BufferIndex, TP3_BufferIndex - indexes for TP1, TP2, TP3;
-useColorBuffer, buyBufferValue, sellBufferValue - sign of using a color line and value for signals.
if the buffer is not used, then set the value to -1


-testerAutoTrade - automatic trades for validation (disable for custom work)
-useButtons - display BUY/SELL buttons on the chart
-MAGIC - magic number;
-slippage - slippage.


If you want to check the compatibility of your indicator with this system, then contact me via private messages to prepare a set-file.

Reviews 1
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento
989
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento 2022.04.08 13:51 
 

I bought the universal and the mt5. Can you add the indicator (HMA color)? A configuration with the indicator.

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Sergey Deev
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Sergey Deev
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The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement, and highlights them based on the Gartley patterns, showing the potential price reversal points. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, s
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Sergey Deev
1 (1)
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The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the MACD oscillator and determines the divergence conditions (divergences of price movements and oscillator values). The buy/sell signal is formed if the next High/Low price is not confirmed by the oscillator values. The ZigZag indicator is used to evaluate the extremums. Only the last 3 peaks are taken into account (see the screenshot). If peak 1 is higher than peak 2 or peak 3, and at the same time the macd value is lower, then a
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Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart and uses them to create ZigZag indicator - trend lines connecting local price movement Highs and Lows. The indicator, in turn, is used to create AB=CD displaying potential price reversal points. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any time
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
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The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
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The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the moving average, PriceChannel and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. The PriceChannel indicator displays the upper, lo
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Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento
989
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento 2022.04.08 13:51 
 

I bought the universal and the mt5. Can you add the indicator (HMA color)? A configuration with the indicator.

Sergey Deev
58963
Reply from developer Sergey Deev 2022.04.10 01:23
Update version. Currently it can work with color lines.
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