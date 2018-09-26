UniversalEaMT5

The Expert Advisor allows you to build a trading system based on a custom indicator. It performs automated opening/closing of trades based on the signals of arrow indicators (which buffer values ​​other than 0 and EMPTY_VALUE) or color lines. The EA polls the values ​​of the specified indicator buffers, opens/closes and accompanies trades according to the specified parameters.





The Expert Advisor implements the following trade support functions:





-installation of SL and TP;

-calculation of the volume for a given risk;

-transfer to breakeven;

-partial closure.



EA parameters that have values ​​in points are calculated for an account with 4-digit quotes. For an account with 5 digit quotes, the values ​​are automatically multiplied by 10.





To connect your own indicator to an Expert Advisor, you must enter its name and set the buffers used. The indicator must be in the standard folder. Values ​​specified in the parameter line are converted by the program into int, double, bool, string values. Parameters must be separated by a comma. The int value must contain only digits, double - digits separated by a dot, bool - true or false, string - delimited by a single quote. For example, the string 0,0.0,false,'text' contains 4 parameters of type int, double, bool, string.





Advisor options:



