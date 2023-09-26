Xelar EA

2

Robot Name: Xelar EA

Description:

Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences!

Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner.

Information:

After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please contact me immediately after your purchase to receive all further information.

Key Features:

  • High Risk, High Reward: Xelar EA has been designed for those willing to take higher risks to potentially achieve impressive returns. This robot is perfect for traders seeking a more aggressive trading strategy.

  • Ready for Prop Trading: Xelar EA is also ideal for Proprietary Trading Firms (Prop Firms) like ftmo.

  • High Trading Activity: Xelar EA is extremely active and enters many trades to exploit trading opportunities in various markets. This ensures constant interaction with the markets and potentially higher profits.

  • User-Friendly: Although Xelar EA is powerful trading software, it has been designed with a user-friendly interface to make it easy for both experienced and new traders to use.

Risk Disclaimer: Please note that trading with Xelar EA is not suitable for all traders due to its high-risk nature. You should ensure that you fully understand how the robot operates and the associated risks before starting trading.

Experience the world of high-risk trading with Xelar EA and maximize your profit potential. Start today and let your robot work for you!

Note: Trading always carries a certain level of risk, and past results do not guarantee future profits. Make sure to implement appropriate risk management strategies and trade your capital responsibly.


WienTrader
34
WienTrader 2023.10.06 12:57 
 

Tried it, and did not work. The backtest quality is very important and in backtests from 1.1.2023 to now with 99,9% quality of backtest, it did not work for me. Maybe there are a few good results, but I don’t trust this bot. It’s a grid model, so it’s like in the casino where you double amount betting on black …

Reply to review